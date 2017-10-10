10.11-10.18.2017 Going Mobile

10.11-10.18.17

Going Mobile

Nothing stays still around here. Not for long. around here. Not for long.

Stephanie Morrison Hrbek is moving on, a mere 40 years after forming Near West Theatre; celebrate with them this weekend. John Farina & Adam Tully are shuttering their Maria Neil Art Project in Waterloo and moving their exhibitions all around town.

The Maltz goes beyond chicken soup, the BOP STOP celebrates their 3rd birthday, and Barnaby Bright forge their own way at BW.

We’re moving in some interesting directions. BBQ for breakfast at Boney Fingers, Apollo’s Fire heading to Egypt, Baba David Coleman conjuring Africa, and Jim Rokakis sharing foreclosure insights at the First Baptist Church. Sometimes going mobile means taking care of business right here at home. –Thomas Mulready

Photo by Kelli Finnegan

CoolCleveland is dedicated to George Nemeth

For the past four years art collectors John Farina and Adam Tully have been a cornerstone in the Waterloo Arts District with their gallery, the Maria Neil Art Project. This Saturday, they’re hosting a closing party – and then they’re gone.

Wait – no, they’re not. They’ll continue to curate shows featuring local artists they feel deserve more exposure. They’ll just be doing it at more different spaces around town including on Waterloo. Sat 10/14.

In 40 years, Stephanie Morrison Hrbek has built Near West Theatre into something unique in Cleveland: an organization that brings together all types of people to put on shows. And she oversaw the construction of NWT’s new state-of-the-art home which opened in 2015 in Gordon Square.

But she’s now taking a well-deserved retirement from her leadership role (she’ll still be lending a hand on behalf of the organization). Participants and supporters past and present are invited to a community bash in her honor – and to meet her replacement. Sat 10/14.

Here’s the joke: The first Jewish president is taking the oath of office. A proud Jewish lady in the audience says, “You see that man with his hand in the air? His brother is a doctor!”

Jews and medicine have a long historical connection. Not only a conscious career choice, the hospitals they opened served a wide range of people, regardless of race, religion or creed, including Mt. Sinai, right here in Cleveland.

Listen as Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage managing director David Schafer walks CoolCleveland through their new exhibition, Beyond Chicken Soup: Jews and Medicine in America, open through April 8, 2018.

Edward Douglas and Gavin Goszka have been making music as Midnight Syndicate for 20 years. The Cleveland duo’s atmospheric, sometimes spooky, instrumental music caught on with an odd sector – Halloween haunted houses.

That holiday association has given them the opportunity to do a show at Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends combining music, sound effects, live actors, lighting and film. Douglas talks to John Benson about their long, strange journey. Through Sun 10/29.

The indie folk duo Barnaby Bright (aka Rebecca and Nathan Bliss) took an unconventional journey from individual beginnings in classical music, opera and jazz to an entrepreneurial music career. At a free, October 17 performance at Baldwin Wallace University, with Alan Black, principal cellist for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, the pair will also share how they leveraged social media, crowdfunding, collaboration and more to forge their own way in the brave, new arts business landscape.

Their appearance is free and open to the public, a collaboration of BW’s Conservatory of Music and the Center for Innovation and Growth, with support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation and Scott & Julie Mawaka. Free tickets can be found here.

Oklahoma! is widely considered the touchstone of the modern musical – the first to integrate its songs and dances into a coherent plot line, launching the Golden Age of the Broadway musical.

This weekend, The Musical Theater Project pays tribute to that show with a multimedia history in music, pictures and film of the show’s genesis and far-reaching impact. It’s at the Lorain’s Stocker Arts Center Saturday and PlayhouseSquare Sunday. Sat 10/14-Sun 10/15.

SPONSORED: Happy Birthday to BOP STOP! The BOP STOP is celebrating its three year anniversary this month with many special programs including Katie Thiroux (10/14 @ 8pm $20), Adam Rudolph (10/20 @ 8pm $20), Ron Busch (10/24 @ 8pm $20), and Gabriel Alegria (10/28 @ 8pm $20).” Get the details here.

A big empty bank building in the heart of the Waterloo Arts district is evolving. In recent weeks, artists appeared to transform the drab building into a riot of color to prepare it for its future as a yoga studio, juice bar and art gallery. Our fashion columnist Dru Thompson followed the process and caught it all in photos.

* The final outdoor Cleveland Flea at Tyler Village happens this week, but the big news is that the Flea will take over the former Unique Thrift building in Ohio City for the holidays. Sat 10/14.

Doing even more to feed the area’s sweet tooth, All City Candy opens a second outlet in Mentor. Come to their grand opening party! Sat 10/14. to feed the area’s sweet tooth, All City Candy opens a second outlet in Mentor. Come to their grand opening party!

No, the Day of the Dead, or Dia de las Muertos, isn’t the Mexican Halloween. Its colorful traditions are about making connections with friends and family who have passed. Kids (and their grownups) can learn more at Fear’s Confections in Lakewood where Cleveland’s Bella Sin, who was born in Juarez, will read stories in both English and Spanish about the holiday and its customs. Sat 10/14.

How much BBQ can the Cleveland area absorb? With all the new establishments opening, it seems like we’ll find out very soon. But Boney Fingers BBQ, which opened a year ago in the Arcade downtown, has its own angle – it serves BBQ for breakfast (as well as lunch). Eventually owner Erik Huff hopes to be serving late at night too so you’ll never be without BBQ in CLE.

Cleveland musician Aaron Civil War wrote a bunch of songs in 2015 when he was band-less. But the friends he asked to help him out became Brave Girls, and they’ll be unveiling the album those songs became at the Happy Dog. Fri 10/13

Apollo’s Fire starts its 2017-2018 season with Handel’s oratorio Israel in Egypt. Thu 10/12-Sun 10/15. starts its 2017-2018 season with Handel’s oratorio Israel in Egypt.

Baba David Coleman and friends do an evening of songs, stories and African drumming at Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts. Sat 10/14. and friends do an evening of songs, stories and African drumming at Kent’s Standing Rock Cultural Arts.

Local musicians and pastors talk about Cleveland’s gospel scene at the Rock Hall. Fri 10/18. and pastors talk about Cleveland’s gospel scene at the Rock Hall.

Video of the Lords of the New Church taped at the Phantasy in 1986 will be shown at the Phantasy tonight. Fri 10/13. of the New Church taped at the Phantasy in 1986 will be shown at the Phantasy tonight.

Roots of American Music welcomes ex-Cleveland songwriter Jason White back for its benefit. Sat 10/14. welcomes ex-Cleveland songwriter Jason White back for its benefit.

WED 10/11

Detroit rocker Jessica Hernandez pays tribute to her Cuban/Mexican heritage on her new album Telephone // Telefono. She performs tonight at Musica in Akron.

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris tells his tales at the Music Box’s Cleveland Stories series. Greg Harris tells his tales at the Music Box’s Cleveland Stories series.

Butler, Bernstein and the Hot 9 bring the sounds of the Jazz Age to the Cleveland Museum of Art. bring the sounds of the Jazz Age to the Cleveland Museum of Art.

THU 10/12

Some Christians take seriously Jesus’ command to “welcome the stranger.” One of those is the Rev. John Lentz, whose church has provided sanctuary for a law-abiding Akron mother of four threatened with deportation. He’ll talk about it tonight at he Cleveland Heights Community Center.

New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast stops at the Akron-Summit Library. cartoonist Roz Chast stops at the Akron-Summit Library.

Get excited about world travel at the Passport Party at Market Garden Brewery. about world travel at the Passport Party at Market Garden Brewery.

Annual Elyria Library book sale overwhelms with a bounty of used books. Through Sun 10/15. Library book sale overwhelms with a bounty of used books. Through

Theater Ninjas search for the identity of the city in Who We Used To Be. Through Sat 11/4. search for the identity of the city in Who We Used To Be. Through

FRI 10/13

It’s Friday the 13th! That’s a great excuse – as if one were needed – for Broadview Heights’ horror-themed pub the Dark Room Bar to host a free marathon of all the Friday the 13th slasher films. Also tomorrow.

Offbeat singer Nellie McKay is back at Nighttown. Also tomorrow. Nellie McKay is back at Nighttown. Also tomorrow.

Women’s pro softball is the topic of film screening at Forest City Brewery. is the topic of film screening at Forest City Brewery.

It’s Monster Bash movie marathon time at the Canton Palace Theatre. movie marathon time at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Rising jazz bassist Katie Thiroux celebrates new CD at Akron’s Blu Jazz + tonight and the BOP STOP tomorrow. Katie Thiroux celebrates new CD at Akron’s Blu Jazz + tonight and the BOP STOP tomorrow.

88-year-old actress Dorothy Silver stars in Dobama’s Marjorie Prime. Through Sun 11/12. Dorothy Silver stars in Dobama’s Marjorie Prime. Through

October’s Walkabout Tremont is all about Halloween. Walkabout Tremont is all about Halloween.

The Akron Beer Festival at the Akron Civic Theatre features more than 80 craft beers. Festival at the Akron Civic Theatre features more than 80 craft beers.

Multiple stories of inner conflict make up In the Closet at covenrgence-continuum. Through Sat 11/4. of inner conflict make up In the Closet at covenrgence-continuum. Through

String band the Howling’ Brothers close the Riverdog Barn season. the Howling’ Brothers close the Riverdog Barn season.

Acoustic duo the Honey Dewdrops returns to Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall. the Honey Dewdrops returns to Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall.

SAT 10/14

Whle labor unions are increasingly demonized, they are responsible for benefits that are widely enjoyed today. Learn about their history at the 4th annual Cleveland LaborFest at the Cleveland Public Library downtown.

Bonfoey Gallery shows the final works of Cle artist Dam Tanbark in Seven Is Magic. shows the final works of Cle artist Dam Tanbark in Seven Is Magic.

Come dressed in style to Talespinner Children’s Theatre benefit tonight and ice cream social tomorrow afternoon. style to Talespinner Children’s Theatre benefit tonight and ice cream social tomorrow afternoon.

Film about plastics pollution of the oceans has a free screening in Rocky River. pollution of the oceans has a free screening in Rocky River.

Workshop at the Baseball History Museum teaches how to craft an effective sports memoir. Baseball History Museum teaches how to craft an effective sports memoir.

Young Turkish guitarist performs for the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society in Shaker Heights. performs for the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society in Shaker Heights.

Lithuanian cellist David Geringas makes his Cleveland debut with the Cleveland Cello Society. David Geringas makes his Cleveland debut with the Cleveland Cello Society.

Come party with the North Coast Men’s Chorus at their murder mystery dinner. the North Coast Men’s Chorus at their murder mystery dinner.

Celebrate Tremont and help feed the hungry at benefit at Annunciation Church. and help feed the hungry at benefit at Annunciation Church.

The Trepanning Trio plays some unusual instruments at Heights Arts gallery. plays some unusual instruments at Heights Arts gallery.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History fetes archeology on National Earth Science Day. fetes archeology on National Earth Science Day.

Wesley Bright is back at the Beachland with his sweet soul music. is back at the Beachland with his sweet soul music.

Monster Mutt Dash at the Cuyahoga Fairgrounds benefits Berea Animal Rescue. at the Cuyahoga Fairgrounds benefits Berea Animal Rescue.

The Cleveland History Center’s History on Tap series taps into beer. History on Tap series taps into beer.

Check out the abs and pecs at the NPC Bodybuilding Championships at Public Hall. at the NPC Bodybuilding Championships at Public Hall.

SUN 10/15

Lake View Cemetery is a beautiful place for a walk at this time of year – or a run, if you’re so inclined. The Run Through History benefits Lake View’s many historical/educational programs.

Kent Keyboard Series opens its 16th season with pianist Cahill Smith. Series opens its 16th season with pianist Cahill Smith.

Tri-C piano series at CMA features 2001 Cleveland International Piano Competition winner. at CMA features 2001 Cleveland International Piano Competition winner.

MON 10/16

Are you a vegetarian athlete who’s tired of hearing “But how do you get your protein?” You need to hear health/fitness blogger and endurance athlete Jessica Croisant who speaks at the Lakewood Library about how a plant-based diet can actually help your sports activities.

Writer Mark Dawidziak talks all about Dracula at the North Royalton Library. talks all about Dracula at the North Royalton Library.

TUE 10/17

Local author Meghan Whalen Turner has become star in the exploding field of young adult fantasy novels with her Newbery-Winning Attolia series. She’ll talk about her latest and sign her books at the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Library..

Barnaby Bright share their music and journey to success as indie artists at BW. share their music and journey to success as indie artists at BW.

http://coolcleveland.com/WIFXt/ Manhattan Transfer]]”’ brings its 45th anniversary tour to PlayhouseSquare.

Everyone can try contra dancing at the Chagrin Falls Township Hall. contra dancing at the Chagrin Falls Township Hall.

WED 10/18

Fifteen years ago, former county treasurer Jim Rokakis was a voice crying in the wilderness about the coming foreclosure crisis. Now he works to repair its impact. He’ll share his insights at the First Baptist Church in Cleveland Heights.

The Earth Day Coalition hosts its annual Instrumental evening for the Earth at 78th Street Studios. hosts its annual Instrumental evening for the Earth at 78th Street Studios.

Join fellow conservationists at the annual meeting of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District at Dunham Tavern Museum. conservationists at the annual meeting of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District at Dunham Tavern Museum.

The response on the right to Charlottesville was my “aha” moment, the moment I came to the realization that we will never be able to bridge the chasm between far-right conservatives and left-leaning progressives. The rupture is too deep…

* Wounds That Just Won’t Heal Due to Trump sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong – into cultural, social and racial issues on which he possesses zero sensitivity – the kneeling controversy is being raised to a much higher level…

A look back at the last week

PHOTOSTREAM: FireFish in Lorain by Anastasia Pantsios

THEATER REVIEW: A Midsummer Night’s Dream @ Great Lakes Theater by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: Waiting for Godot @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly

THEATER REVIEW: The Rocky Horror Show @ Blank Canvas Theatre by Roy Berko

