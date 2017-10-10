10.11-10.18.2017 Going Mobile

10.11-10.18.17
Going Mobile
Stephanie Morrison Hrbek is moving on, a mere 40 years after forming Near West Theatre; celebrate with them this weekend. John Farina & Adam Tully are shuttering their Maria Neil Art Project in Waterloo and moving their exhibitions all around town.
The Maltz goes beyond chicken soup, the BOP STOP celebrates their 3rd birthday, and Barnaby Bright forge their own way at BW.
We’re moving in some interesting directions. BBQ for breakfast at Boney Fingers, Apollo’s Fire heading to Egypt, Baba David Coleman conjuring Africa, and Jim Rokakis sharing foreclosure insights at the First Baptist Church. Sometimes going mobile means taking care of business right here at home. –Thomas Mulready
Subscribe to CoolCleveland here
Download our free mobile apps for Apple and Android
Get help receiving the CoolCleveland e-blast here
Photo by Kelli Finnegan
CoolCleveland is dedicated to George Nemeth
Keep your online advertising moving ahead Consider CoolCleveland Sponsored Links, Sponsored Features and Sponsored Videos. Info@CoolCleveland.com
For the past four years art collectors John Farina and Adam Tully have been a cornerstone in the Waterloo Arts District with their gallery, the Maria Neil Art Project. This Saturday, they’re hosting a closing party – and then they’re gone.
Wait – no, they’re not. They’ll continue to curate shows featuring local artists they feel deserve more exposure. They’ll just be doing it at more different spaces around town including on Waterloo. Sat 10/14.
In 40 years, Stephanie Morrison Hrbek has built Near West Theatre into something unique in Cleveland: an organization that brings together all types of people to put on shows. And she oversaw the construction of NWT’s new state-of-the-art home which opened in 2015 in Gordon Square.
But she’s now taking a well-deserved retirement from her leadership role (she’ll still be lending a hand on behalf of the organization). Participants and supporters past and present are invited to a community bash in her honor – and to meet her replacement. Sat 10/14.
Here’s the joke: The first Jewish president is taking the oath of office. A proud Jewish lady in the audience says, “You see that man with his hand in the air? His brother is a doctor!”
Jews and medicine have a long historical connection. Not only a conscious career choice, the hospitals they opened served a wide range of people, regardless of race, religion or creed, including Mt. Sinai, right here in Cleveland.
Listen as Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage managing director David Schafer walks CoolCleveland through their new exhibition, Beyond Chicken Soup: Jews and Medicine in America, open through April 8, 2018.
Edward Douglas and Gavin Goszka have been making music as Midnight Syndicate for 20 years. The Cleveland duo’s atmospheric, sometimes spooky, instrumental music caught on with an odd sector – Halloween haunted houses.
That holiday association has given them the opportunity to do a show at Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends combining music, sound effects, live actors, lighting and film. Douglas talks to John Benson about their long, strange journey. Through Sun 10/29.
The indie folk duo Barnaby Bright (aka Rebecca and Nathan Bliss) took an unconventional journey from individual beginnings in classical music, opera and jazz to an entrepreneurial music career. At a free, October 17 performance at Baldwin Wallace University, with Alan Black, principal cellist for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, the pair will also share how they leveraged social media, crowdfunding, collaboration and more to forge their own way in the brave, new arts business landscape.
Their appearance is free and open to the public, a collaboration of BW’s Conservatory of Music and the Center for Innovation and Growth, with support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation and Scott & Julie Mawaka. Free tickets can be found here.
Oklahoma! is widely considered the touchstone of the modern musical – the first to integrate its songs and dances into a coherent plot line, launching the Golden Age of the Broadway musical.
This weekend, The Musical Theater Project pays tribute to that show with a multimedia history in music, pictures and film of the show’s genesis and far-reaching impact. It’s at the Lorain’s Stocker Arts Center Saturday and PlayhouseSquare Sunday. Sat 10/14-Sun 10/15.
SPONSORED: Happy Birthday to BOP STOP! The BOP STOP is celebrating its three year anniversary this month with many special programs including Katie Thiroux (10/14 @ 8pm $20), Adam Rudolph (10/20 @ 8pm $20), Ron Busch (10/24 @ 8pm $20), and Gabriel Alegria (10/28 @ 8pm $20).” Get the details here.
A big empty bank building in the heart of the Waterloo Arts district is evolving. In recent weeks, artists appeared to transform the drab building into a riot of color to prepare it for its future as a yoga studio, juice bar and art gallery. Our fashion columnist Dru Thompson followed the process and caught it all in photos.
* The final outdoor Cleveland Flea at Tyler Village happens this week, but the big news is that the Flea will take over the former Unique Thrift building in Ohio City for the holidays. Sat 10/14.
No, the Day of the Dead, or Dia de las Muertos, isn’t the Mexican Halloween. Its colorful traditions are about making connections with friends and family who have passed. Kids (and their grownups) can learn more at Fear’s Confections in Lakewood where Cleveland’s Bella Sin, who was born in Juarez, will read stories in both English and Spanish about the holiday and its customs. Sat 10/14.
Click here for more CoolCleveland Kids events
How much BBQ can the Cleveland area absorb? With all the new establishments opening, it seems like we’ll find out very soon. But Boney Fingers BBQ, which opened a year ago in the Arcade downtown, has its own angle – it serves BBQ for breakfast (as well as lunch). Eventually owner Erik Huff hopes to be serving late at night too so you’ll never be without BBQ in CLE.
Read more of CoolCleveland’s picks for Eats and Drinks.
Cleveland musician Aaron Civil War wrote a bunch of songs in 2015 when he was band-less. But the friends he asked to help him out became Brave Girls, and they’ll be unveiling the album those songs became at the Happy Dog. Fri 10/13
Read more picks by Anastasia Pantsios here
Read more of CoolCleveland’s picks for Cool Events.
WED 10/11
Detroit rocker Jessica Hernandez pays tribute to her Cuban/Mexican heritage on her new album Telephone // Telefono. She performs tonight at Musica in Akron.
Click here for more events on Wed 10/11
THU 10/12
Some Christians take seriously Jesus’ command to “welcome the stranger.” One of those is the Rev. John Lentz, whose church has provided sanctuary for a law-abiding Akron mother of four threatened with deportation. He’ll talk about it tonight at he Cleveland Heights Community Center.
Click here for more events on Thu 10/12
FRI 10/13
It’s Friday the 13th! That’s a great excuse – as if one were needed – for Broadview Heights’ horror-themed pub the Dark Room Bar to host a free marathon of all the Friday the 13th slasher films. Also tomorrow.
Click here for more events on Fri 10/13
SAT 10/14
Whle labor unions are increasingly demonized, they are responsible for benefits that are widely enjoyed today. Learn about their history at the 4th annual Cleveland LaborFest at the Cleveland Public Library downtown.
Click here for more events on Sat 10/14
SUN 10/15
Lake View Cemetery is a beautiful place for a walk at this time of year – or a run, if you’re so inclined. The Run Through History benefits Lake View’s many historical/educational programs.
Click here for more events on Sun 10/15
MON 10/16
Are you a vegetarian athlete who’s tired of hearing “But how do you get your protein?” You need to hear health/fitness blogger and endurance athlete Jessica Croisant who speaks at the Lakewood Library about how a plant-based diet can actually help your sports activities.
Click here for more events on Mon 10/16
TUE 10/17
Local author Meghan Whalen Turner has become star in the exploding field of young adult fantasy novels with her Newbery-Winning Attolia series. She’ll talk about her latest and sign her books at the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Library..
http://coolcleveland.com/WIFXt/ Manhattan Transfer]]”’ brings its 45th anniversary tour to PlayhouseSquare.
Click here for more events on Tue 10/17
WED 10/18
Fifteen years ago, former county treasurer Jim Rokakis was a voice crying in the wilderness about the coming foreclosure crisis. Now he works to repair its impact. He’ll share his insights at the First Baptist Church in Cleveland Heights.
Click here for more events on Wed 10/18
Send your cool events to: Events@CoolCleveland.com
The response on the right to Charlottesville was my “aha” moment, the moment I came to the realization that we will never be able to bridge the chasm between far-right conservatives and left-leaning progressives. The rupture is too deep…
* Wounds That Just Won’t Heal Due to Trump sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong – into cultural, social and racial issues on which he possesses zero sensitivity – the kneeling controversy is being raised to a much higher level…
Read other stories from Mansfield Frazier here
A look back at the last week
Submit your own review or commentary to Events@CoolCleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: FireFish in Lorain by Anastasia Pantsios
THEATER REVIEW: A Midsummer Night’s Dream @ Great Lakes Theater by Roy Berko
THEATER REVIEW: Waiting for Godot @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly
THEATER REVIEW: The Rocky Horror Show @ Blank Canvas Theatre by Roy Berko
Read and comment here: http://www.coolcleveland.com/blog
We’re staying right here,
–Thomas Mulready
Cool Networks LLC / 14837 Detroit #105 / Cleveland, OH 44107
All contents (c)2017 Cool Networks LLC all rights reserved