10.04-10.11.2017 Fire and Light

10.04-10.11.17

Fire and Light

You can’t look away. But it’s all good. This town is burning up. Still, you’ve got to put down your phone and get out to where it’s happening. But it’s all good. This town is burning up. Still, you’ve got to put down your phone and get out to where it’s happening.

Over to Downtown Lorain for the 3rd and best-yet installment of the FireFish Festival (pictured). Down to the Grog to catch The Lighthouse and The Whaler before they depart on a month-long national tour. Out to Holden Arboretum for Goblins in the Garden.

And we’re here to help. Alex Sukhoy and her CareerTOOLBOX column are back, extolling the virtues of Cleveland vs. Chicago, so you can light a fire under your career. And unfortunately, our columnist Mansfield Frazier sees more fire than light in recent events. Maybe that’s something we can all work on this week. –Thomas Mulready

Subscribe to CoolCleveland here

Download our free mobile apps for Apple and Android

Get help receiving the CoolCleveland e-blast here

Photo by Thomas Mulready

CoolCleveland is dedicated to George Nemeth

Ready to light a fire under your online advertising? Consider CoolCleveland Sponsored Links, Sponsored Features and Sponsored Videos. Info@CoolCleveland.com

Cleveland ensemble Dancing Wheels, which blends wheelchair and “stand-up” dancers, has been settled in its rehearsal space at the Masonic Center on E. 36th for 20 years, a space it’s customized to fit its unique needs.

But with the sale of the building earlier this year, the new owner has given it until mid 2018 to find a new home. Founder Mary Verdi-Fltcher tells CoolCleveland what they are looking for in a new space and what kind of fundraising efforts they’re mounting to pay for the move.

Thoughtful folk rockers The Lighthouse and the Whaler have earned more national attention than most Cleveland bands, especially after the release of 2015’s widely praised Mont Royal.

Now, with the release of a more upbeat EP, Paths, the band launches a four-week tour with a local show at the Grog Shop. John Benson talks to TLATW founder/guitarist/vocalist Michael LoPresti about the new release and what’s changed for the band in the last two years. Thu 10/5.

How does the business of health care affect our health – physically and financially, personally and nationally? CNN’s award-winning chief medical correspondent and practicing neurosurgeon, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, comes to Baldwin Wallace University on Fri 10/20 to offer a unique perspective on health care- critically important to every individual, to the business engine of NE Ohio and to our nation as almost 18 percent of the U.S. economy.

Dr. Gupta’s appearance, part of BW’s Business Leadership Lecture Series, is FREE and open to the public, but entrance tickets are required. Limit 4 tickets per patron. Info and complimentary tickets here.

You best believe him when James Levin opens his mouth to speak.

The same guy who founded Cleveland Public Theatre, started the Gordon Square Arts District and co-founded Ingenuity with yours truly, among other things, is now in his third year of the FireFish Festival, transforming downtown Lorain with arts & culture. Listen as Levin describes the transformative power of art, this time along Broadway Avenue in Lorain.

The community comes alive this weekend with music stages, abandoned storefronts turned into art galleries and interactive art exhibits, capped off with a Symphony for a Thousand Voices, a pagan steampunk parade, and, of course, the ritual burning of the FireFish. Fri 10/6-Sat 10/7.

Long-time CoolCleveland readers know business maven Alex Sukhoy from her column Career Toolbox, which she put on hold 2 1/2 years ago due to changes in her personal life, including a move to Chicago. Now she’s back and she’ll be offering her insights into jobs and careers on a regular monthly basis.

To kick it off, she compares the advantages and disadvantages of living in Chicago with those of Cleveland, and finds that there are a lot of good reasons to establish your career right here, not merely the lower cost of living, but also the sense of community. “In Cleveland, it didn’t take me long to create a community around me,” she writes. “Without community cities perish.”

Get your children into their Halloween costume and take them down to the Canton Museum of Art to trick or treat for candy and art supplies, paint pumpkins, and play holiday-themed carnival games. Fri 10/6.

* Holden Arboretum’s Goblins in the Garden gives your little goblin the chance to take her Halloween costume out for a spin and do some trick-or-treating outdoors in Holden’s rustic setting. Sat 10/7-Sun 10/8.

Families can get hands on with history at the Rocky River Nature Center. Sat 10/7. hands on with history at the Rocky River Nature Center.

Click here for more CoolCleveland Kids events

Sandwich Special: Voodoo Zombie Jerk Chicken; Seasonal Sides: Cider Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Jerked Redskin Potatoes; Bread Pudding: Coconut Mango Lime Bread Pudding; Beer Feature: Dogfish Head Flesh and Blood; Cocktail Feature: Undead Tiki.

Melt News: Melt Bar and Grilled is proud to announce their 11th location in Canton, Ohio, at Belden Village Mall, opening 11/6! Hiring Fair 10/2-7! The Rally Beast is back for the Indians’ World Series Run! Fall and Holiday Events are booking NOW at Melt Independence & Avon. MeltBarAndGrilled.com.

The year-round nonprofit Coit Road Farmers Market brings healthy local food to an underserved area in East Cleveland. Support their work at their annual Taste of Autumn fundraiser, with food provided by area chefs. Mon 10/9.

* Ohio City’s Townhall promotes healthier eating. That’s why they’re hosting a program on “The Truth About Sugar.” It’s also vegan night so you can start eating better on the spot. Mon 10/9.

Read more of CoolCleveland’s picks for Eats and Drinks.

The Akron Symphony rolls out some major vocal firepower tonight as the Akron Symphony Chorus and Summit Chorale Society’s Masterworks Chorale join it for excerpts from Wagner’s Die Meistersinger. Fri 10/6

WRUW 91.1 FM’s annual free all-day concert Studio-A-Rama moves to MOCA’s Plaza in Uptown for this year. Sat 10/7. annual free all-day concert Studio-A-Rama moves to MOCA’s Plaza in Uptown for this year.

Quire Cleveland opens its season in Painesville and downtown Cleveland with the music of Henry Purcell. Thu 10/5 & Fri 10/6. opens its season in Painesville and downtown Cleveland with the music of Henry Purcell.

Instruments and classical music from India are showcased at Music for Miles at Waterloo Arts. Sun 10/8. classical music from India are showcased at Music for Miles at Waterloo Arts.

Cleveland “cinematic rockers” The Modern Electric headline the Beachland Ballroom. Sat 10/7. The Modern Electric headline the Beachland Ballroom.

Read more picks by Anastasia Pantsios here

Read more of CoolCleveland’s picks for Cool Events.

WED 10/4

The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, now in its 8th year, offers five days of short- and long-form films on subjects ranging from music to bocce to how Cleveland’s Edwins restaurant trains ex-felons for careers in food service. Through Sun 10/8.

The Cleveland Conservative Network hosts Cleveland mayoral candidate Zach Reed at the W. 150th St. Denny’s. Network hosts Cleveland mayoral candidate Zach Reed at the W. 150th St. Denny’s.

Learn more about Move to Amend, the movement to get big money out of politics, at Market Garden Brewery. Move to Amend, the movement to get big money out of politics, at Market Garden Brewery.

New Irish folk band Skipper’s Alley plays at CVNP’s Happy Days Lodge. Skipper’s Alley plays at CVNP’s Happy Days Lodge.

The Cleveland International Film Festival reprises award-winning shorts at the Capitol Theatre. Film Festival reprises award-winning shorts at the Capitol Theatre.

Artists Archives’ PhotoNow 2017 holds artists reception and awards presentation. PhotoNow 2017 holds artists reception and awards presentation.

Millennial Theatre Project performs Bonnie & Clyde at Akron Civic Theatre. Through Fri 10/6. performs Bonnie & Clyde at Akron Civic Theatre. Through

Click here for more events on Wed 10/4

THU 10/5

As we see more and more each day, a man who pursues a massive fortune has a corrupting influence in everyone around him. Local playwright Eric Coble’s latest work The Family Claxon, which takes on this subject has its world premiere at Cleveland Public Theatre. Through Sat 10/28.

Akron’s popular Ohio Mart is back at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, through Sat 10/7. Ohio Mart is back at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, through

Teatro Publico de Cleveland presents three evenings of short works in progress, through Sat 10/7. de Cleveland presents three evenings of short works in progress, through

The Cleveland Orchestra plays Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 at Severance Hall. Also tomorrow. plays Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 at Severance Hall. Also tomorrow.

Click here for more events on Thu 10/5

FRI 10/6

Caricature is an art form not seen that often in a gallery setting. But starting today Loftworks Gallery will be showcasing the work of 16 such artists with an emphasis on rock & roll in Sketchbook Heroes. Through Sun 10/22.

St. Stanislaus festival revels in Polish culture and food, through Sun 10/8. festival revels in Polish culture and food, through

Retro Halloween at North Ridgeville’s Auto-Rama drive-In offers horror film lineup. Also tomorrow. at North Ridgeville’s Auto-Rama drive-In offers horror film lineup. Also tomorrow.

Blank Canvas Theatre brings The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life. Through Sat 10/28. brings The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life. Through

Hit the dance floor at the Harvest Polka Party at Eastlake’s Croatian Lodge. at the Harvest Polka Party at Eastlake’s Croatian Lodge.

CSA to the Streets at 78th Street Studios supports the School of the Arts. at 78th Street Studios supports the School of the Arts.

Gold party opens Akron Art Museum’s new exhibit Alchemy! Akron Art Museum’s new exhibit Alchemy!

One again, it’s time to Walk All Over Waterloo. time to Walk All Over Waterloo.

Click here for more events on Fri 10/6

SAT 10/7

Pet overpopulation results in the tragedy of healthy animals being euthanized. Euclid’s low-cost nonprofit spay/neuter clinic Petfix tackles that problem. Their gala No Balls Ball at Landerhaven raises money for their work.

Morgan Conservatory’s “A Diamond in Hough” gala celebrates its 10th year. “A Diamond in Hough” gala celebrates its 10th year.

Neighborhood Pet Outreach party marks a year of helping low-income pet owners. Outreach party marks a year of helping low-income pet owners.

Have a haunted Mardi Gras with author Charles Cassady at the West 150th Street Denny’s. Mardi Gras with author Charles Cassady at the West 150th Street Denny’s.

MOCA Cleveland celebrates five years in Uptown and new shows with free community day. celebrates five years in Uptown and new shows with free community day.

Hale Farm and Village offers two weekends of seasonal activities. Also tomorrow, Sat 10/14 & Sun 10/15. offers two weekends of seasonal activities. Also tomorrow,

Come smell the chocolate at Fear’s Confections’ 3rd BirthAversary party in Lakewood. at Fear’s Confections’ 3rd BirthAversary party in Lakewood.

Former Miss Ohio USA Andrea Thome signs her new “steamy” novel at Chagrin Falls’ Fireside Books. Andrea Thome signs her new “steamy” novel at Chagrin Falls’ Fireside Books.

Find your soul train at the model train show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. at the model train show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Check out some fancy wheels at Cars in Cleveland on Public Square. fancy wheels at Cars in Cleveland on Public Square.

Local jazz/pop vocalist Antoinette Tredanary makes her Nighttown debut. Antoinette Tredanary makes her Nighttown debut.

Dogtoberfest is unleashed in Brecksville. is unleashed in Brecksville.

Click here for more events on Sat 10/7

SUN 10/8

When Cleveland reggae star Dave Smeltz overcame addiction more than a decade ago, he wanted to give others the kind of help he got. So he started Clean House, a sober living center for men in recovery. His annual benefit at the Beachland furthers the cause and is just a great evening of music.

The Cleveland Museum of Art celebrates Cleveland’s diverse cultures on its International Community Day. of Art celebrates Cleveland’s diverse cultures on its International Community Day.

Pug owners party with their pets at Akron Pug Fest. party with their pets at Akron Pug Fest.

Apollo’s Fire previews its upcoming Handel Oratorio performances at Nighttown brunch. previews its upcoming Handel Oratorio performances at Nighttown brunch.

Get the World Series foretold now at the psychic fair in Broadview Heights. foretold now at the psychic fair in Broadview Heights.

Click here for more events on Sun 10/8

MON 10/9

The opioid epidemic has been splashed all over the headlines in the past couple of years as overdose deaths have spiked. At this month’s Science Cafe at the Music Box, Cuyahoga County medical examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson will talk about the impact of the epidemic locally.

The Rocky River Chamber Music Society launches its season with Beethoven, Brahms and a Cleveland premiere. Chamber Music Society launches its season with Beethoven, Brahms and a Cleveland premiere.

Click here for more events on Mon 10/9

TUE 10/10

Now Jewish doctors are almost a cliche. But Beyond Chicken Soup: Jews & Medicine in America, opening today at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, tells the story of how the exclusion of Jews from medical schools and access to treatment fueled the rise of Jewish medical institutions.

Learn about Oberlin’s Frank Lloyd Wright House at the Allen Art Museum. Oberlin’s Frank Lloyd Wright House at the Allen Art Museum.

Click here for more events on Tue 10/10

WED 10/11

In conjunction with its new exhibit The Jazz Age, spotlighting cultural, artistic and design shifts after WW I, the Cleveland Museum of Art presents the music of Butler, Bernstein & the Hot 9, which recreates the sounds of jazz in the 1920s.

Detroit rocker Jessica Hernandez brings new album honoring her Hispanic heritage to Akron’s Musica. Jessica Hernandez brings new album honoring her Hispanic heritage to Akron’s Musica.

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris tells his tales at the Music Box’s Cleveland Stories series. Greg Harris tells his tales at the Music Box’s Cleveland Stories series.

Click here for more events on Wed 10/11

Send your cool events to: Events@CoolCleveland.com

The kneeling controversy is only a symptom of a much deeper problem, a deep blue state/red state division that will continue to manifest itself in myriad ways both large and small. But know this: as we continue to bicker…

* A House Divided Part II Attempts by the right to make this about patriotism instead of what it’s really about (centuries of unjust treatment) simply aren’t going to work. The genie is out of the bottle and…

* A House Divided Part III Now, an ever-increasing number of whites are beginning to feel the pain we blacks have had to live with. Constant threats to take away health care, the tearing of working families apart…

Read other stories from Mansfield Frazier here

A look back at the last week

Submit your own review or commentary to Events@CoolCleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: Well @ Ensemble Theatre by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: The Hunchback of Notre Dame @ Great Lakes Theater by Laura Kennelly

Read and comment here: http://www.coolcleveland.com/blog

Light it up,

–Thomas Mulready

Letters@CoolCleveland.com

Cool Networks LLC / 14837 Detroit #105 / Cleveland, OH 44107

All contents (c)2017 Cool Networks LLC all rights reserved

Post categories: