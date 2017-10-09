09.27-10.04.2017 Visible

09.27-10.04.17

Visible

You gotta keep your eyes open around here. You never know what will come into view. keep your eyes open around here. You never know what will come into view.

Veggie U’s on a mission to get to kids before McDonald’s does, and you can have a look-see at their food & wine gala. Mike Belkin has seen it all, and he’s telling tales at the Music Box. You won’t believe your eyes at the new canopy tours at the Lodge at Geneva-On-The-Lake.

We rejoice as Visible Voice, one of the region’s best-ever bookstores, reopens in Tremont. And C. Ellen Connally hips us to the history right before our eyes at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Look around: You can visualize the future at the Sustainability Summit, eyeball the party at VNTG Home, behold the trash at Cinema Wasteland, witness the coyotes at Frohling Meadows, or tickle your retinas with Kasumi in Akron. Watch out. –Thomas Mulready

Photo by Anastasia Pantsios

CoolCleveland is dedicated to George Nemeth

Veggie U’s mission is to get to kids before they’re addicted to McDonald’s and think vegetables are “yucky.” They developed classroom growing kits so kids in lower elementary grades can enjoy the thrill of growing – and eating – veggies.

To pay for their work, the nonprofit is hosting its annual food & wine gala at the 925 Euclid Building downtown. John Benson caught up with Veggie U executive director Nadia Clifford to talk about the benefit and how the organization is rapidly growing its program. Sat 9/30.

Concert promoter Mike Belkin was one of the legendary Belkin Brothers who promoted all the big-name rock concerts at places like Public Hall and Richfield Coliseum back when superstars roamed the earth and Cleveland was ground zero for rock & roll.

He’s now put out a memoir, telling tales about those glory days and some of the people he rubbed elbows with while delivering memorable concerts to area rock fans. He’ll tell some of those tales as part of the Music Box Supper Club’s Cleveland Stories series. Wed 10/4.

SPONSORED: ONLY@OBERLIN Welcome fall with an unforgettable evening of music on campus: The Cleveland Orchestra and Franz Welser-Most celebrate their centennial season with an all-Beethoven program including the legendary Fifth Symphony on Tue 10/3. Also: Artist Recital Series begins Thu 9/28 with Punch Brothers. Both shows $30-$35; students just $10. Limited tickets available.

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake was aiming to open its Lake Erie Canopy Tours at the beginning of the summer season. Well, better late than never – they opened this past week and will continue through October, with adult and kid challenges and zipline tours.

In fact, this is the perfect time to head out to Ashtabula County. In addition to tree-topping adventures, you can bike, check out the famous covered bridges, visit the multitude of wineries and enjoy the fall colors.

Three years ago, Visible Voice Books, the cozy independent bookstore on Kenilworth in Tremont, closed its doors to the dismay of the community. But owner Dave Ferrante says it was never his intention to close permanently.

This week Visible Voice opens in a new spot on Professor on the spacious second floor of a former funeral home, with more books to browse, more space to hang out, and a coffee and pastry bar to make the browsing and hanging out even more pleasant.

Scott Plate is well known for his directing and starring roles in top-notch productions throughout the region and nationally. After more than a decade teaching acting and chairing the music theatre program in the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music, Scott recently moved into a new role as associate professor of theatre at BW, where he also serves as the directing program coordinator.

Now he’s turning his directing talents to Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, the classic American masterpiece, at BW from Wed 10/4 – Sun 10/8, and he invited CoolCleveland to a recent rehearsal.

Scott outlines the four theater concentrations: acting/directing, dance/movement, design/technica and stage management, and points out the opportunities BW theatre students have with professional area theaters such as Great Lakes and Dobama, as well as the awards achieved by BW alums.

While the president has encouraged those who wrongly equate Confederate monuments with patriotism, Clevelanders have an opportunity right under their noses to learn the real story. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument on Public Square honors the true patriots from northeast Ohio who fought for the Union – for America and against slavery.

Historian C. Ellen Connally shares some of this history, telling us about a scene at the monument of rebels trying to kill Ohio soldiers. “Those who carry that same flag in the 21st century obviously fail to understand that the Confederate flag is the symbol of those who caused the death of more than 620,000 people in the Civil War,” she writes.

One of the most beloved children’s books is Dr. Suess’s The Cat in the Hat. Kids can see the well-known story come alive on the stage of the Akron Civic Theatre when the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati brings their touring production to town. Sun 10/1.

The Coventry branch of the Cleveland Heights Library presents a program for grades 2-6 about the Civil Rights Movement, where they'll look at photos, talk about history and do some related crafts. Tue 10/3.

If you haven’t visited Western Reserve Meadery in Tremont yet, maybe they could entice you to stop in with their chocolate truffle making party. Wine and cheese are part of the deal. Wed 10/4.

* The Cleveland Vegan Society is hosting a screening of The Last Pig, a movie it hopes will make you want to become a vegan, at the Capitol Theatre. It includes a Q&A with the director. Sun 10/1.

* Check out the fruit spread, wines and other goodies offered at the Cleveland Jam Conservatory during their Friday evening Jam Block Party. Fri 9/29.

Golden Streets of Paradise emerged from the ashes of didn’t-quite-make-it Cleveland emo rockers Brandtson. They’ll play music from their latest album World War at Night Market. Fri 9/29

Arts Renaissance Tremont returns with violinist Jinjoo Cho and pianist Hyun Soo Kim. Sun 10/1.

Expect the unexpected when Classical Revolution Cleveland plays the Euclid Tavern. Tue 10/3.

Cleveland jazz legend Eddie Baccus Sr. is back at Nighttown with his Hammond B-3 organ. Sat 9/30.

Trinity Cathedral's Brownbag concerts kicks off the fall with sax duo Jake & Sarah. Wed 10/4.

WED 9/27

The Happy Hour Film Series at Gordon Square’s Capitol Theatre doesn’t just show fun, classic films like 1988’s Heathers, the feature this week. They also include a pre-film party with cocktails, munchies and live music.

Ohio's deplorable minority infant mortality rate is addressed by panel at Cleveland Hts Library.

Cleveland's lost Jewish history is the topic of author Laura DeMarco's presentation at the Maltz Museum.

Cleveland Museum of Art program looks at preserving Karamu's history.

The annual Cleveland Sustainability Summit takes place at Public Auditorium today and tomorrow.

THU 9/28

If your home needs a bit of freshening for those winter months indoors, come to VNTG Home’s Fall Festival Party. Have some refreshments, listen to some music and browse the vast variety of recycled home furnishings they stock.

Enjoy an evening of Cajun food & music with the Lost Bayou Ramblers at the Music Box.

Progressive bluegrass band the Punch Brothers is back at Oberlin's Finney Chapel.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs at Akron's E.J. Thomas Hall.

The Queen's Cartoonists play animation music to Elyria's Stocker Arts Center.

Hot Club of San Francisco brings gypsy jazz back to Nighttown.

Glenville's Famicos Foundation celebrates community progress at its annual benefit.

Poets and musicians combine for Ekphrastacy program at Heights Arts.

FRI 9/29

Cleveland artist Kasumi is known for her presentations that include video, sound and performance art. The one-night-only The Optics of Memory in the Akron Art Museum’s outdoor garden will be packed with psychedelic imagery.

The Alex Theater at the 9 debuts its Burlesco variety show.

Ensemble Theatre presents Well, about a challenging mother/daughter relationship. Through Sun 10/22.

Night Market Cleveland in AsiaTown wraps up its third season.

Learn about NASA's Voyager flights at BW's Burrell Observatory.

De Temps Antan plays old-time Quebec folk music at Peninsula's G.A.R. Hall.

Cinema Wasteland rolls out the sleaze and trash again in Strongsville. Through Sun 10/1.

SAT 9/30

There’s no more appropriate way to honor the memory of Cleveland artist/educator/art writer Dan Tranberg, who died in May, than a scholarship in his name. Fifty artists contributed work to an auction benefitting the scholarship taking place at Bonfoey Gallery tonight.

Jazz age style is the subject of new show at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Through Sun 1/14/18.

It's time for the annual Harvest Festival at the CWRU Farm in Hunting Valley.

Do good for the earth on Volunteer Day at Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Learn what's up with the local coyotes at Geauga Park's Frohling Meadows.

There'll be LEGOs galore at BrickUniverse at the convention center. Also tomorrow.

Spend a day wallowing in superhero culture at Canton's Hall of Fame City Comic Con.

Akron instrumental surf rockers purplE k'niF play the Beachland Tavern.

Kids and grownups will both enjoy the Train and Toy Show in Independence.

SUN 10/1

Instead of just a brunch, this year’s Cleveland Print Room benefit is an all-day open house where, in addition to enjoying refreshments, visitors can check out the facility and its current exhibits and see how photographer Greg Martin creates his tintypes.

The Ohio Plein Air Society paints outside and then displays the results at the BAYarts Gallery.

MON 10/2

The conflict in Syria is too complicated to be explained in a tweet. So join expert Faysal Itani and the Cleveland Council of World Affairs at the Oswald Conference Center downtown to become better informed than … you know who.

Baldwin Wallace musical theater grads return for a concert-style performance of The Last Five Years at Nighttown.

TUE 10/3

Townhall in Ohio City is on a mission to make delicious food healthier. One of the things it’s done is eliminate genetically modified foods – GMOs. This evening it will offer a program on why it thinks this is a good thing to do.

Brews + Prose returns for its 64th month at Market Garden Brewery.

The Capitol Theatre screens Pearl Jam concert film as part of its Rock Docs series.

WED 10/4

Floods of big money have poisoned our political process to the point where policy that harms the majority is being made by a minority. Move to Amend is fighting to get that money out of the process. Learn more at its free presentation at Market Garden Brewery.

New Irish folk band Skipper's Alley plays at CVNP's Happy Days Lodge.

Artists Archives' PhotoNow 2017 holds artists reception and awards presentation.

Millennial Theatre Project performs Bonnie & Clyde at Akron Civic Theatre. Through Fri 10/6.

The Cleveland International Film Festival reprises award-winning shorts at the Capitol Theatre.

Ibram X. Kendi’s magnum opus, Stamped from the Beginning, takes a deep dive into the most important – and divisive – issue extant in America today, as it has been since the very beginning: Racism, and its intractability. hile the Founding Fathers were warned by people like John Adams and Ben Franklin that slavery would eventually destroy the republic, it now appears as if its ugly stepchild….

Read other stories from Mansfield Frazier here

A look back at the last week

PHOTOSTREAM: Ingenuity Fest by Anastasia Pantsios

PHOTOSTREAM: Vanity Crash CD release @ BOP STOP by Anastasia Pantsios

THEATER REVIEW: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly

THEATER REVIEW: Last of the Boys @ none too fragile by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: The Three Musketeers @ Ohio Shakespeare Festival by Lisa Rene DeBenedictis

Feast your eyes,

–Thomas Mulready

