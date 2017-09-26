Wheels on the Cars Go Round and Round, at a Toy Train Show in Independence

Sat 9/30 @ 10AM-3PM

Kids and grownup collectors should lay their own tracks to Independence, where KD Trains hosts the Independence Train & Toy Show in at Elmwood Rec Center.

Miniature train sets seem to be one of the most enduring of all toys. Model railroad kits still fascinate all ages, as they have for the past 100-plus years. Here, more than 50 dealers will have toy trains in all gauges, plus other vintage playthings and even some honest-to-goodness railroad memorabilia. Trades are welcome. Food and drink (dining car style?) will also be offered.

Admission is $5. Children under 12 get in free with a paid adult admission. Ample parking is free.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

