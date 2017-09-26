Violinist Jinjoo Cho Opens Season for Arts Renaissance Tremont

Sun 10/1 @ 3PM

Arts Renaissance Tremont launches yet another season, of presenting some of the area’s best professional classical musicians with a couple of familiar faces.

Taking the stage at Pilgrim Church will be Korean-born Cleveland-based violinist Jinjoo Cho, who has performed worldwide but has embedded herself deeply into the fabric of Cleveland’s music scene since arriving here at age 14. Not only does she teach at Oberlin Conservatory and the Cleveland Institute of Music, she also founded ENCORE Chamber Music to encourage chamber music performance among area high school and college students.

She’ll be joined by her frequent collaborator, fellow Korean-turned-Northeast Ohio, pianist Hyun Soo Kim. They’ll perform a program of popular pieces including Ernest Chausson’s Poème Op. 25, Tchaikovsky’s Sérénade Mélancolique, Camille St.-Saëns’ Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso and sonatas by Fauré and Beethoven.

The concert is free; a free will offering will be taken. Non-perishable food items for the Pilgrim Food Pantry will also be gratefully accepted.

Arts Renaissance Tremont

