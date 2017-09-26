VIDEO: Baldwin Wallace Theatre Mounts “Our Town”

Wed 10/4 – Sun 10/8

Scott Plate is well known for his starring roles in top-notch productions throughout the region and nationally. He’s recently become an Associate Professor at Baldwin Wallace University, where he also serves as the Directing Program Coordinator.

He’s now directing his first play at BW from 10/4-8, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” the classic American masterpiece, and he invited CoolCleveland to a recent rehearsal.

Scott outlines the four theatre concentrations: acting/directing, dance/movement, design/technical, and stage management, and points out the opportunities BW theatre students have with professional area theatres such as Great Lakes and Dobama, as well as the awards achieved by BW alums.

https://www.bw.edu/events/2017/fall/10-04-Our-Town

