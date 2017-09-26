Two BW Musical Theatre Grads Do “The Last Five Years” Concert-Style at Nighttown

Mon 10/2 @ 7PM

Graduates of Baldwin Wallace University’s nationally respected Musical Theatre Program showcase at Nighttown each year to polish up their presentation before heading to New York to perform for agents, managers and others in the theater business.

And sometimes they come back. Corey Mach and Keri René Fuller are back in town to star in Great Lakes Theater’s fall production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The duo will take a break to do a concert-style presentation at Nighttown of Jason Robert Brown’s 2001 musical The Last Five Years, about a five-year on-and-off relationship between an actress and a novelist, with one character telling the story in real time, the other in reverse.

Tickets are $15.

coreymach

kerirenefuller

Post categories: