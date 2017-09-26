Trinity Cathedral’s Brownbag Concerts Open Season with Sax Duo Jake & Sarah

Wed 10/4 @ noon

Trinity Cathedral launches its weekly noontime Brownbag Concerts for the 40th season with a pair of frequent visitors: classical saxophone duo Jake & Sarah.

Jacob Swanson and Sarah Marchitelli are both trained classical musicians living in upstate New York. The two have their individual careers as performers and teachers, in addition to performing as a duo. Since the classical repertoire for saxophone isn’t extensive, they’ve commissioned new works as part of their repertoire.

The Trinity Chamber Orchestra will join them for this free program featuring the world premiere of Nathan Hall’s 2017 Forces of Change. They’ll also play music by G.F. Händel, Johann Joachim Quantz, Aleksandr Glazunov and Erland von Koch, and there will be a pop-up art exhibit by Alyssa Cruz.

You can bring your own lunch or buy one at the cathedral for $7.

