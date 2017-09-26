If You Thought Kyrie Irving Went Far Away, Learn about Deep Space NASA Flight in Berea

Fri 9/29 @ 7:30PM

Still mourning the destruction of the Cassini space probe? Go to Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea to hear about the two 1970s Voyager unmanned exploration vessels, still out there after 40 years, traveling beyond the solar system.

Jeffrey M. Woytach, of NASA, will discuss the pair of machines, famously programmed to Go Where No Man Has Gone Before after doing an overflight of the outer planets (remember the first Star Trek movie, when one came back, alien-upgraded and dangerous?). Now the Voyagers are in interstellar space, zooming off at 35,000 miles per hour. Maybe if they knew what was happening now on Earth they’d want to go faster.

The lecture happens in B-W’s Center for Innovation and Growth. Afterwards, the college’s Burrell Observatory will be open for astronomy viewing, weather permitting. Parking is available at both CIG and the Observatory (off 5th Ave. W.)

Admission is free and open to the public.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

