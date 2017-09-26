THEATER REVIEW: “The Three Musketeers” @ Ohio Shakespeare Festival by Lisa Rene DeBenedictis

Through Sun 10/8

The Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s production of The Three Musketeers is based on the historical novel by Alexandre Dumas, set in 1625-28. The first book of a series, it recounts the adventures of a young man named d’Artagnan (performed with buoyant enthusiasm and gusto by Tess Burgler) after he leaves home to travel to Paris, to join the Musketeers of the Guard. He is warned by his father to remain loyal to the court and to the church but he seems unable to steer clear of involvement in affairs of the state and clergy.

Although d’Artagnan is not able to join this elite corps immediately, he befriends the three most formidable musketeers of the age — Athos (Joe Pine), Porthos (Ryan Zarecki) and Aramis (Jason Leupold).

D’Artagnan seriously wounds Jussac, one of the Cardinal’s most prized officers and a renowned swordsman. After learning of this, King Louis XIII (portrayed hysterically with self-absorption and swagger by Trey Gilpin) appoints d’Artagnan to Des Essart’s company of the King’s Guards and rewards him with gold mostly to annoy his nemesis Cardinal Richelieu (Jim Fippin). The Cardinal plans a Machiavellian plot to bring down the King by playing into his fears that he has lost the admiration of his beautiful wife Queen Anne (Amanda Vigneault) to the handsome Duke of Buckingham (James Rankin).

The play delves lightly into a little romance, a little adventure, a little music and a lot of swashbuckling. Very different in tone than the more erudite Shakespearean fare that OSF usually offers, this little trifle comes at a time when daily news headlines weigh heavily on the heart and minds of the most stoic and offers comic relief and athletic fight scenes that leave a broad audience giddy with mirth and luminosity.

The company is offering this as wholesome family fare, and not unlike the author’s books of the same name and The Count of Monte Cristo, this production will surely win over adults with historical perspectives and musical appeal, teens with romance and comedy, and youngsters with swashbuckling valiance.

Ryan Zarecki’s work as fight director/ choreographer is the real star of the show. The whole cast of any Ohio Shakespeare Festival production is always exceptional. The original music numbers are sweet and standout vocals include Amanda Vigneault, Tess Burgler and a remarkable performance by Derrick Winger (the D’Artagnan’s lackey Planchet) who brings the house down with comedic measure and vocals that soar.

The Ohio Shakespeare Festival has raised money to give away free tickets for the Fri 9/29 performance of The Three Musketeers: An Adventure With Music to children under 18 to encourage families to view the production together. The show runs Thursdays- Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays @ 2pm through Sun 10/8 at Greystone Hall in downtown Akron.

