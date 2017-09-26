Progressive Bluegrass Band the Punch Brothers Returns to Oberlin Conservatory

Thu 9/28 @ 8PM

The Punch Brothers, a progressive bluegrass quintet who have been together a little over a decade, have made their reputation by mingling two types of virtuosity: that of bluegrass and that of classical music.

Members include Nickel Creek multi-instrumentalist/A Prairie Home Companion host Chris Thile, former Leftover Salmon member Noam Pikelny, guitarist Chris Eldridge, a Oberlin Conservatory alum who co-founded the Infamous Stringdusters, Gabe Wilcher who has performed as a sideman to everyone from Bela Fleck to Loggins & Messina, and bassist Paul Kowert.

The group has a long relationship with Oberlin Conservatory where they have been artists in residence since 2013. They return to perform at Finney Chapel on campus, following a week of master classes on campus. Tickets are $30-$35.

