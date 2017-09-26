Poets and Musicians Combine at Ekphrastacy at Heights Arts

Thu 9/28 @ 7PM

The Ekphrastacy evenings at Heights Arts involve performers, usually poets, riffing on the work currently on the gallery’s walls. But this month’s showcase should be especially intriguing because the current exhibit Sound and Vision features a display of unusual or musician-created instruments.

The exhibit’s curator Christopher Auerbach-Brown will conduct an evening that includes a discussion with the contributing musicians, demonstrations on some of the instruments, and poets Christine Howey, Damien McClendon, Ephraim Nehemiah and Catherine Wing offering their interpretation of the instruments on view. The program, which is free, is followed by a community reception.

HeightsArts

Post categories: