PHOTOSTREAM: Vanity Crash Releases New Album PHANTASMAGORIA at BOP STOP

Sat 9/23

Cleveland glam rockers Vanity Crash debuted their new release, the five-track Phantasmagoria, with a show at the BOP STOP that featured two sets of mostly original material and a brand-new female back-up vocalist Neka Nostalgia.

Led by vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Dennis Van Crash, the band tore into the songs from the new disc, their 5th, along with old favorites from this veteran band’s long career. The evening also featured an exhibit of work by the local artists who did the album jacket artwork —Gary & Laura Dumm, Jim “The Rev” Giar, Ashley Ribblett, Clare Kolat and Tim Switalski — and even a Skype video clip talking with David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson, who contributed to Vanity Crash’s album.

View the PHOTOSTREAM by Anastasia Pantsios here.

