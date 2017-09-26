PHOTOSTREAM: Ingenuity Fest by Anastasia Pantsios

Fri 9/22-Sun 9/24

The Ingenuity Festival has really found its stride again since it’s settled into its new permanent home at the Hamilton Collaborative on the edge of AsiaTown.

The 13th annual festival featured more diverse and cutting-edge performers, more visual art, more makers, more art/technology collaborations, more local organizations working for social justice and the environment, more hands-on activities, more local vendors, more spectacle — more of everything Ingenuity was founded to present. It featured everything from fire displays to butterflies.

In its second year at the building, the festival really spread out, with a footprint much larger than last year, and some of its neighbors in the complex, including Skidmark Garage, SoulCraft Woodshop and Rebuilders Xchange, opening their doors to be part of the festivities.

