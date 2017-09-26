Ohio Plein Air Society Paints and Exhibits at BAYarts

Sun 10/1 @ 10:30AM-2PM

The Ohio Plein Air Society returns to BAYarts in Bay Village for a weekend of painting “en plein air” or outdoors. Member artists will spent the weekend painting scenes of the surrounding area which will go on view and be available for sale on Sunday.

Sunday’s reception opens at 10:30am-12:30pm with a “quickpaint” contest where artists must finish a painting in two hours. Prizes for the work completed over the weekend will be awarded in a ceremony from 1-2pm.

The paintings will be on view through Sun 10/23.

