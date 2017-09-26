Millennial Theatre Project Performs “Bonnie & Clyde” at Akron Civic Theatre

Wed 10/4-Fri 10/6 @ 8PM

Akron’s new ensemble, the Millennial Theatre Project, takes on a subject that has fascinated Americans for decades, with that interest escalating following the release of the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde: 1930s bank robbers/murders Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

The young Akron group will perform the Tony-nominated musical version of the story, which is enhanced with blues, gospel and rockabilly music — the latter of which did not exist when Bonnie and Clyde were alive, but oh well. The show will be performed cabaret-style, with performers and audiences both on stage. Tickets are $20.

www.akroncivic.com

millennialtheatreproject/

