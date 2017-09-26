Kids Can Learn About the Civil Rights Movement at Cleveland Hts’ Coventry Library

Tue 10/3 @ 4PM

There’s probably no eradicating the deeply engrained racism of our 70-year-old “president,” a man who calls football players protesting police violence against African-Americans “sons of bitches,” while insisting some white nationalists and neo-Nazis are “very fine people.”

But we can work to make sure that the younger generation doesn’t grow up with a such poisonous attitude. The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library’s On the Same Page program looks at how art and photography helped to spread the message of equal rights during Civil Rights Movement. The after-school program at the Coventry Village branch of the library will include a discussion revolving around historical photographs. Participants will also have the chance to create Pop Art-style pieces inspired by the Civil Rights movement. It’s aimed at grades 2-6.

It’s free but registration is required. Go here.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Library

Post categories: