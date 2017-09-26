Just What Most Jam Sessions Lack, Flavorful Fruit Spread, at the Cleveland Jam Block Party

Fri 9/29 @ 6-9PM

Founded earlier this year, the Cleveland Jam Conservatory in the South Hills neighborhood (adjacent to historic Rosby’s greenhouses and plant nurseries) isn’t a music enterprise but an innovative small business devoted to fruit spreads, wine and other sweet stuff.

But they have initiated “Jam Block Parties,” using their spacious spread on Schaaf Road for guest local crafters and vendor stalls, food trucks, and, aye, live music. Last time, mayoral candidate Zack Reed even stopped by; you don’t get that at your usual food-produce section.

Admission is free.

cle-jam

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: