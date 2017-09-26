Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Performs at Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall

Thu 9/28 @ 7:30PM

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is part of the legendary Jazz at Lincoln Center program, led by trumpet player/artistic director Wynton Marsalis. Its influence on a younger generation of jazz musicians is incalculable.

The orchestra’s 15 members include some of the genre’s top soloists, who perform music by Marsalis and other members of the orchestra, along with classics by jazz greats such John Coltrane, Duke Ellington and Charles Mingus.

Marsalis brings the orchestra to Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall to launch the University of Akron’s Jazz Studies Program’s 40th anniversary. Tickets are $25-$45.

