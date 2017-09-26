Jazz Age Style Is the Subject of New Cleveland Museum of Art Show

Sat 9/30-Sun 1/14/18

The 1920 and 30s saw the emergence of a visual arts style that was sleek and aerodynamic, matching the shedding of the fusty vestiges of pre-World War I fashion and culture for something more modern and forward-looking. Europe’s dominance on the arts waned, as the U.S. emerged as the cultural leader and advances in transportation and communication made cultural exchange easier.

Now a new exhibit called The Jazz Age: American Style in the 1920s, will take a look at art and design during that time, the first major museum exhibition to do so. Co-organized by the Cleveland Museum of Art and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, the show opens this week at the Cleveland Museum of Art, where it will be on view through Sun 1/14/2018. Admission is $15, $13 for students and seniors, $7 for kid ages 6-17. CMA members are free.

jazz-age-american-style-1920s

Post categories: