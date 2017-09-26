Hot Club of San Francisco Brings Gypsy Jazz Back to Nighttown

Thu 9/28 @ 8PM

The gypsy jazz revival, evoking 1930s Paris, just seems to keep picking up steam, with numerous “Hot Club” bands, named after the legendary Quintette du Hot Club de France, founded by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grapelli, popping up.

One of the more veteran of such ensembles is the Hot Club of San Francisco, which will be stopping in at Nighttown this week. Using the guitar/bass/violin instrumentation of their Parisian forebears, the group has been offering their respectful but updated version of the sound for almost 25 year, touring international and releasing more than a dozen albums.

The latest is called John, Paul, George and Django, and you can probably guess what’s on it. Yup, Beatles tunes, played in gypsy jazz style. When they come to Nighttown, they will surely perform some of those classics, such as “Michelle,” “Yellow Submarine,” “All My Lovin’,” ‘The Fool on the Hill” and “You Won’t See Me.”

Tickets are $20.

hotclubsf

