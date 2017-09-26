Glenville’s Famicos Foundation Celebrates Progress at Its Annual Benefit



Thu 9/28 @ 5-9PM

Although Glenville is right next door to thriving University Circle, it has high poverty and some of the issues that brings. But Famicos Foundation, which serves the neighborhood, has spearheaded change in Glenville and is part of the Glenville Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.

Its 15th annual fundraiser, Growing Glenville: A Renaissance, takes place at the Tinkham Veale University Center on the Case Western Reserve campus. The event will features heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a keynote speech by “urban technologist” Dr Antwi Akom, whose specialty is using technology to benefit the wider community.

Tickets are $55-$150.

