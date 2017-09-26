Expect the Unexpected When Classical Revolution Plays the Euclid Tavern

Tue 10/3 @ 7PM

You never know what you might hear when you drop by the Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern (or the original Happy Dog in Gordon Square) to check out the monthly appearances by Classical Revolution.

The group was formed by local classical musicians looking for non-traditional performance venues where they could stretch out, experiment and play some music that might not be accepted in the typical concert setting. The cast changes from month to month, and they frequently bring in guest chamber ensembles. Come and be surprised. It’s free.

ClassicalrevolutionCLE/

