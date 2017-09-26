Ensemble Theatre Presents “Well” About a Challenging Mother/Daughter Relationship

Fri 9/29-Sun 10/22

Playwright Lisa Kron is best known for writing the Tony Award-winning book and lyrics for the musical Fun Home, based on the work of graphic novelist Alison Bechdel about her difficult family relationships.

Her earlier play, Well, is based on her own difficult upbringing and her relationship with her semi-invalid mother.

Ensemble Theatre’s production of Well opens this week at its mainstage theater in Cleveland Heights. It runs through Sun 10/22 with performances Friday and Saturday @ 8pm and Sunday @ 2pm. Tickets are $12-$25.

