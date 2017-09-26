Enjoy an Evening of Cajun Food & Music With Lost Bayou Ramblers at the Music Box

Thu 9/28 @ 7:30PM

While the roots of many traditional Cajun bands go back many decades, the Lost Bayou Ramblers out of Pilette, Louisiana, aren’t quite two decades old. But they’ve been especially aggressive about taking the music off the bayou and into the larger world — and new audiences, functioning much as “newgrass” does to bluegrass. Founding brothers Andre and Louis Michot grew up in the tradition, performing with their father and uncles, but using that as a springboard to new vistas.

They’ve toured widely, including with 80s/90s college rockers Violent Femmes. And their new album, Kalenda, out this month, was produced by Korey Richey, who has engineered albums by Peter Gabriel and Arcade Fire (another band the Lost Bayou Ramblers have toured with).

The group will be performing at the Music Box Supper Club, where you can come early (5:30pm) for a Rooftop Cajun Clambake featuring clams along with such regional specialties as gumbo, crawfish etouffee, red beans & rice and andouille sausage sandwiches. Akron’s Mo’Mojo opens.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door.

