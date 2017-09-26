De Temps Antan Plays Old-Tme Quebec Folk Music at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

Fri 9/29 @ 8PM

If you know French you can probably figure out what the music of Quebec-based ensemble De Temps Antan is like without hearing it. Their name translates roughly to “old times” or “yesteryear.” Since 2003, the ensemble has been applying instruments such a guitar, harmonica, accordion, fiddle and even bouzouki to tunes that sounds both evocatively traditional and appealingly modern.

They’ll be performing at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall as part of its Voices in the Valley series. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 7:30pm; music starts at 8.

detempsantan.qc.ca/en/

voices-in-the-valley/

