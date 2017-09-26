Come to VNTG Home for a Fall Party and Maybe a New Look for Your Home

Thu 9/28 @ 6-8PM

Last spring VNTG Home brought a whole new approach to vintage furnishings to Cleveland. The business fills an entire sprawling display floor at the Tyler Village (where the Cleveland Flea takes place outside in the parking lot) with recycled furniture in a riot of styles to suit every home and taste from the most minimal to the most ornate.

What makes them different from the standard vintage shop — in addition to sheer size and quantity of stock — is that it offers re-upholstering and refinishing services to customize a piece you love but that isn’t quite right.

Come check them out when they present VNTG Fest, which they describe as “an evening of eco-chic fall festival favorites.” There will be music, light refreshments and beverages, deals on furniture and a chance to meet with design experts who can share ways in which furniture can be transformed to suit your personal needs.

It’s free and open to all.

vntghome

