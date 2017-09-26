Cleveland’s Golden Streets of Paradise Re-releases Its Latest Album, Plays at Night Market

Fri 9/29

In the late ’90s and early ’00s, Brandtson was one of Cleveland’s biggest emo-style rock bands. They put out half a dozen records on New York-based emo/punk label Deep Elm, before signing with Long Beach label, the Militia Group, for its final two. Despite good reviews, the band never quite broke out and put the project to bed in 2008.

Now Brandtson vocalist/guitarist Myk Porter and another noted Cleveland musician, drummer/programmer Adam Boose of Cauliflower Audio have teamed up in the wonderfully named Golden Streets of Paradise, a project kicking around for about four years. They launched the project with the 2014 EP The Sun Is Everything, followed by last year’s World War. It has what they refer to as “a darker, more sonically diverse vibe” and cite U2, New Order and Killing Joke as significant influences.

Now another former Brandtson member, guitarist Matt Traxler, has reactivated Steadfast Records, which released the group’s original recordings, to work the album. It has released the album in LP, CD, cassette and digital formats, while the band is prepares for a regional midwest and east coast tour this fall and plays some local festival dates. It will be playing at Night Market Cleveland in AsiaTown this Friday. It’s free.

