Cleveland Video/Sound Artist Kasumi Does One-Night Show at Akron Art Museum Garden

Fri 9/29 @ 6:30PM

Cleveland-based video/sound/performance/installation artist Kasumi is a Cleveland Arts Prize and Guggenheim Fellowship winner, and her work has been shown at a bunch of film festivals that specialize in cutting-edge work.

Now she’s presenting am hour-long, one-night-only performance/sound/video installation called The Optics of Memory Experience, taking place in the Bud & Susie Rogers Garden at the Akron Art Museum at dusk. It will feature psychedelic imagery projected on three large screens and accompanied by electronic music played through a state-of-the-art sound system for a truly immersive exerience.

“This hour-long media art phantasmagoria takes the audience on a revelatory journey into the mirrored feedback loop of perception and memory, the well-springs of creativity and artistic exploration,” she says. “The Optics of Memory blends my unique filmmaking, musical, and artistic skills into an experience that has been described a ‘wildly innovative,’ ‘mind-blowing,’ ‘brilliant’ and ‘transcendent’ and that ‘breaks all boundaries in media art.’”

The performance is part of an evening of live performances and short films called Knight at the Museum. It’s free and open to the public. In case of rain, it will take place inside the museum.

