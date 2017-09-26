Cleveland Print Room Benefit Is a Hands-On Open House

Sun 10/1 @ 10AM-4PM

The Cleveland Print Room is trying something a little different this year for its annual benefit. Instead of a brunch at Mahall’s, it’s inviting supporters to come down to its facility in the Artcraft Building on Superior Avenue for Full Stop: A Cleveland Print Rom Fundraising Event, a day-long open house.

Guests can stop in any time to view the facility, check out the current exhibits, enjoy some food and refreshments, and even get hands-on with a guided photogram experience in the darkroom.

The basic ticket is $25. But for $150 you can have local artist Greg Martin, who specializes in tintypes, create a portrait for you using the antique process. (There are limited spots so call 216-401-5981 to reserve). You can also get a strip of photos from the photo booth for only $5 to commemorate the occasion. The event is kid-friendly.

