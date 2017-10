Sat 9/30 @ 8:30PM

It’s always a pleasure to hear one of Cleveland’s jazz legends, especially at a room like Nighttown with its great food and warm vibes. So welcome again Hammond B-3 organist Eddie Baccus Sr., whose musical command ranges from challenging bebop to crowd-pleasing soul jazz.

He’ll be taking the stage with guitarist Billy Artis, drummer Perry Williams III, vibes player Cecil Rucker and vocalist Mike Cady, along with some surprise special guests.

Tickets are $20.

