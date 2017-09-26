Capitol Theatre Kicks Off Fall Happy Hour Film Series with “Heathers”

Wed 9/27 @ 6PM

Gordon Square’ Capitol Theatre launches another season of its Happy Hour Classic Film Series with a classic piece of ’80s nostalgia: the 1988 high school black comedy Heathers. Winona Ryder plays the role of Veronica Sawyer, the odd girl out in the popular clique where all the other girls are named Heather. Her attempts to fit in and her disgust with their behavior lead to some outrageous results.

If you’ve never seen the film, it’s worth checking out — the clothes may be pure 80s, but the dilemmas faced by Veronica are timeless. If you’ve seen it before, this is a great time to revisit it with a cocktail hour preceding the 7pm screening to hang out and enjoy cocktails, appetizers and live music. The $10 admission includes munchies and one mini-cocktail.

clevelandcinemas

Post categories: