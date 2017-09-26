Brews + Prose Returns for Its 64th Month at Market Garden Brewery

Tue 10/3 @ 7PM

Cleveland’s monthly drinkin’ and thinkin’ event, Brews + Prose, returns to its home at Ohio City’s Market Garden Brewery for another beer-accompanied reading for the 64th consecutive month.

This month, the readers will be Eleanor Henderson and Ted Genoways. Henderson has just published her second novel, The Twelve-Mile Straight, while the Nebraska-based Genoways’ recent book, The Chain: Farm, Factory, and the Fate of Our Food, was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation Award for Writing and Literature.

The event is free. Books will be available for sale and signing courtesy of Mac’s Backs, and if you buy a book you get a free beer. The group also has a GoFundMe campaign going on that you can donate to if you feel so moved.

