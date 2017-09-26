Art Work Auction at Bonfoey Will Benefit Scholarship Honoring the Late Dan Tranberg

Sat 9/30 @ 6-9PM

The visual art community felt — and still feels — a deep sense of loss over the death of artist/educator/art critic Dan Tranberg who passed away in May from cancer at the age of 53. There was hardly anyone in that community whose life was not touched in some way by Tranberg.

A memorial scholarship has been established in his name with an auction taking place at an event at Bonfoey Gallery Sat 9/30. Almost 50 artists have offered their work for the cause, including Cleveland Institute of Art graduate and rising art star Dana Schutz, national known photographer Abe Frajndich, and such area notables as Garie Waltzer, Chris Pekoc, Judith Salomon and Lissa Bockrath. The works are on view at the gallery for the week prior to the event.

Looking ahead, Bonfoey will mount a retrospective of Tranberg’s work called Seven Is Magic, slated to open with a reception on Sat 10/13 and run through Sat 11/8.

