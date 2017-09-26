Animation Syncopation With the Queen’s Cartoonists in Elyria

Thu 9/28 @ 7PM

Finally an answer to the question of what is up, doc? The Queen’s Cartoonists, a NYC sextet who revive and render the orchestral music accompanying classic animated cartoons, bring their show to Lorain County Community College’s Stocker Arts Center in Elyria.

Expect to hear and see not only classic Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies from the likes of Carl Stalling and Raymond Scott but more contemporary Danny Elfman and John Williams overtures. While music ranges from pop to classical, the Queen’s Cartoonists show a preference for “swing” style harmony, so wear your best Betty Boop or 1930s Mickey Mouse ensemble.

Tickets are available at $20 each. It’s $10 for LCCC students with valid ID, children 18 and under and active-duty military (must present a valid ID).

[Written by Charles Cassady]

