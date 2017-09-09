09.20-09.27.2017 Phantasmagoria

09.20-09.27.17

Phantasmagoria

This is not a dream. And you will not be waking up from it anytime soon. This place is cool, and you're just going to have to get used to it.

Like IngenuityFest, now in its 13th iteration, better than ever in their permanent venue at the Hamilton Collaborative. And if the Tesla Orchestra isn’t enough to make your jaw drop, check out the electric pickle at GLSC. The Movement Project sees their future in their new home at Pilgrim Church. The cunning little Janacek sings at Severance. We celebrate 25 years at the Grog, and mourn the loss of Paul Hamann at Suma.

Vanity Crash drops their new album, Phantasmagoria, at BOP STOP this Saturday, featuring a killer visual arts exhibit with album cover artists like Gary & Laura Dumm, and a track featuring Bowie’s longtime pianist. Sometimes dreams have happy endings. –Thomas Mulready

Photo by Mary Breiner

CoolCleveland is dedicated to George Nemeth

Do you remember Laughing Sal, Flying Turns or the Rocket Car (before its current incarnation as a street vehicle)? Or have your parents or grandparents gone on and on about them and the days they spent at Euclid Beach Park when going to an amusement park didn’t mean spending a week’s budget and a ratio of 10:1 between waiting in line and riding?

Then you’ll want to come to the annual Sights & Sounds of Euclid Beach Park, taking place near the park’s old location in North Collinwood. See memorabilia, eat the beloved popcorn balls, and do a walking tour of where things used to be. Sun 9/24.

SPONSORED: The FOCUS Festival of Contemporary Music at Baldwin Wallace University welcomes Frank Ticheli, one of the most celebrated composers of his generation, Oct. 3-7. Drawing on influences from across the musical spectrum, Ticheli’s compositions dazzle the listener with energetic grooves, heartfelt beauty and imaginative sonic palettes. From composer talks to concerts, all festival events are free and open to the public. Details.

Back in the 70s, Cleveland fell hard for glam rock, not only its reigning monarch David Bowie but many of his satellites such as T. Rex, Slade and Mott the Hoople as well. Cleveland’s Vanity Crash has been carrying the torch for most of the new century.

With a new album Phantasmagoria in the offing and a show at celebrate at the BOP STOP, Vanity Crash singer/guitarist/frontman Dennis Van Crash talks to CoolCleveland’s John Benson about the happy mistakes in their new release, their collaboration with Bowie’s pianist Mike Garson, and the wild visual art exhibit that accompanies the event. Sat 9/23.

Forget what you know about all the other festivals. The 13th edition of IngenuityFest: Metamorphosis is unlike anything you’ve seen. Fully at home in their enormous industrial venue, the Hamilton Collaborative at 5401 Hamilton, a block north of St. Clair, Ingenuity is preparing surprising artist projects in pods throughout the labyrinthine venue.

Having fully morphed into IngenuityLABS, a year-round locus for artists and creators, and partnering with 10 maker start-ups, the annual Fest, Fri 9/22-Sun 9/24, is now the glittering and public tip of the iceberg, featuring a Propane Dance Floor, Leaping Off The Wall, a live butterfly experience, the Mechanique Biotique, Makers Mecca, the spectacular Tesla Orchestra, local food trucks and breweries.

Ingenuity co-founder Thomas Mulready spoke with artistic director Emily Appelbaum and marketing/development guru Annie Weiss, the brain trust behind Ingenuity 2017. Don’t miss it.

The Cleveland Orchestra launches its 2017-2018 season – its centennial – in appropriately grandiose style, staging its innovative made-for-Cleveland opera production of Leos Janacek’s 1924 opera The Cunning Little Vixen at Severance Hall.

The Orchestra will be joined by the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus and a dozen vocal soloists for the spectacular production that features animation, projections, lighting, costumes and masks. Our theater critic Roy Berko tells us more. Sat 9/23, Sun 9/24 & Tue 9/26.

All year, the Great Lakes Science Center hosts special weekends of demos and activities themed to holidays and times of the year. This weekend, they’ll reprise the “greatest hits” from some of those weekends, such as the electricity-conducting pickle, in “Stay Curious.” Sat 9/23-Sun 9/24.

The Ohio Shakespeare Festival promises swashbuckling fun and lots of swordplay in its musical, family-oriented version of The Three Musketeers. Fri 9/22-Sun 10/8.

The Summit Food Coalition is a new organization with a mission to encourage healthy eating and to connect farmers and food producers with consumers. They’ll host their first-ever benefit at HiHO Brewery in Cuyahoga Falls. Tue 9/26.

* Goldhorn Brewery’s executive chef Natasha Pogrebinsky and head brewer Joel Warger strut their stuff at a special chef’s dinner. Fri 9/22.

* Rocky River’s Tartine Bistro hosts a dinner and wine event inspired by the French Riviera. Thu 9/21.

SPONSORED: The Tesla Orchestra is back! Only four chances to see these musical lightning bolts play at IngenuityFest: Metamorphosis. Stop by Fri 9/22, or Sat 9/23 after dark to see this unforgettable show. Tickets starting at just $5. Visit IngenuityCleveland.com to stay up to date on schedules and more.

Singer/songwriters Amanda Walsh & Rick Szekelyi front the cover band City Limits. As a duo they focus more on their original sound, and they’re putting out their debut CD at Nighttown. Thu 9/21

Suma Recording owner/engineer Paul Hamann dies.

The Grog Shop marks 25 years with a week of anniversary shows. Tue 9/19-Sun 9/24.

Baroque ensemble Les Delices holds open rehearsal at St. John's and benefit brunch at Nighttown ahead of new season. Thu 9/21 & Sun 9/24.

No Exit new music premieres pieces by Ohio composers at Heights Arts. Sat 9/23.

Folksy music fills the streets of Peninsula at Music on the Porches. Sat 9/23.

Cleveland-based modern dance company the Movement Project opens their school of dance at Tremont’s Pilgrim Congregational Church, offering education programing for dancers ages 4-18 with classes in creative movement, ballet and modern dance. The classes are taught by the Movement Project’s professional dancers.

CoolCleveland’s Stephan Haluska caught the Movement Project’s director of education and outreach Grace Nicklos between rehearsals to learn more about the new school in an exciting location. Nicklos explained how their dance company came to build a relationship with Pilgrim Congregational Church and why they chose to partner with them for their School of Dance.

WED 9/20

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Think & Drink with the Extinct evenings give adults a chance to explore various aspects of science such as bioluminescence, seen in fireflies, marine plankton and fungi.

A City Club-sponsored discussion at Edgewater Beach House explores why black people don't use parks more.

THU 9/21

The Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off eight days of movies, panels, workshops and other events centered on subjects of African-American Interest. Thirty-two films will screen between tonight and Fri 9/29.

Slavic Village Development celebrates the neighborhood's renewal at the Magalen.

LEAF Community Farmers Market hosts its annual Harvest Festival.

Fifth annual skull and skeleton art show opens at Lakeland CC Gallery. Through Fri 11/3.

Akron Art Museum screens film about controversial performance artist Chris Burden.

Lakewood leaders and entrepreneurs do PechaKucha-style program at Around the Corner.

FRI 9/22

Not too many movies are as beloved as The Wizard of Oz, which turned a kids’ book into a cultural icon. Come celebrate Dorothy, Toto and their gang at the debut Ohio Wizard of Oz Festival in Macedonia.

Latino players are in the spotlight at the Baseball Heritage Museum's Pleibol! weekend. Through Sun 9/24.

WordStage performs Shaw comedy about Shakespeare in Lakewood.

Beachland showcase rounds up some of the area's top drag performers.

St. Gregory Armenian food festival turns 16. Through Sun 9/24.

Learn a healthier way to garden at pollinator and native plants symposium at Tri-C East.

This Is Euclid art walk showcases photographers' impressions of the city.

Tennessee songwriter Nathan Bell plays house concert in Ohio City.

SAT 9/23

October is the time to plant your garlic. Mulberry Creek Herb Farm has its Garlic Fest today so you can pick up your planting (or eating) garlic, eat some garlicky foods, enjoy some live music and take in some free classes on how to grow and use garlic.

Give a Fetch in Tremont's Lincoln Park is a festival for dogs and their people. Also tomorrow.

Cleveland Playwriting Festival is a day of workshops and staged readings in the Waterloo Arts District.

The Coit Farm Market and East Cleveland Library host activities about water.

AppalAsia blends Chinese and American folk instruments at Kent's Standing Rock Cultural Arts.

Potluck in the Park at Brookside Reservation brings Clevelanders together.

The Akron Symphony opens its season with an evening of Russian music at EJ Thomas Hall.

Make a fall flower foray at Geauga Park District's Orchard Hills Park.

Jazz guitarist Matthew Stevens showcases new album & holds master class at Akron's Blu Jazz+.

It's a James Bond double feature at Great Lake's Science Center's DOME Theater.

Bask in a profusion of fall flowers at Barberton's Mum Fest. Also tomorrow.

Bikes + Brew spins its wheels at Forest City Brewery.

Walworth Run festival celebrates Cleveland's lost brook, and its contemporary music and brews.

Author Laura DeMarco talks about Lost Cleveland at Knitwear Pop-up Shop on Coventry.

SUN 9/24

They’re calling the event the “Cold War Edition,” but no shots will be fired at the pinball tournament at Gordon Square’s Superelectric Pinball Parlor – just the flappers on the machines. All ages are welcome to participate.

Take a free walking tour of Unversity Circle's outdoor sculptures.

A beloved tradition, Dick Goddard's Woollybear Festival, returns to Vermilion for the 45th year.

The Ohio City Street Festival fills Market Square Park with fun.

Eat, drink and polka at the Slovenian Grape Fest at Kirkland's SNPJ Farm.

Cloud Nothings come back home to celebrate Grog Shop's 25th anniversary.

ARTneo honors ceramicist Judith Salomon at its annual benefit.

Cleveland jazz vocalist Maria Jacobs shares her new songs with Nighttown audience.

MON 9/25

The Ohio legislature is back in session and that’s always bad news for women’s rights. Join other activists at Fall Femiknits at Tremont’s Prosperity Social Club to plot how to push back while working on your knitting or sewing.

Women's health clinic Preterm hosts a community evening about addressing student debt.

Shore Cultural Center does readers' theater-style performance of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean.

Ronald Batson, author of legal thrillers, speaks at the Beachwood Library.

"A Color Removed" art project shines light on racial injustice at SPACES tonight and Glenville Arts Campus tomorrow.

TUE 9/26

Yes, it’s already time to think about your Halloween attire. Professional makeup artist Katie Lee will be giving a free workshop at the Independence Library in how to transform yourself into something really scary.

Literary Cleveland mixer at the Euclid Tavern focuses on writers under 25.

WED 9/27

The annual Cleveland Sustainability Summit brings together experts, activists and citizens who have been working on the year’s Sustainable Cleveland 2019 topic, which this year is Vibrant Green Space. Come to Public Auditorium to share and learn. Also tomorrow.

Ohio's deplorable minority infant mortality rate is addressed by panel at Cleveland Hts Library.

Cleveland's lost Jewish history is the topic of author Laura DeMarco's presentation at the Maltz Museum.

Cleveland Museum of Art program looks at preserving Karamu's history.

The best (and perhaps only) way for Western first-world nations to slow the march of Islam all over the world – since there are far more persons of color than there are whites on the planet – is to make Christianity as free of racism as the religion of those who pray to Allah….

A look back at the last week

PHOTOSTREAM: Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival by Anastasia Pantsios

PHOTOSTREAM: F*SHO Furniture Show by Anastasia Pantsios

THEATER REVIEW: Simply Simone @ Karamu by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: Shakespeare in Love @ Cleveland Play House by Roy Berko

THEATER REVIEW: Shakespeare in Love @ Cleveland Play House by Laura Kennelly

Phantasmagoria/Blue dreams that excite/Tell me a story of/Of love that shatters the night,

–Thomas Mulready

