Will Dr. Sam Build a Creature at the True Crime Double Feature at the Capitol Theatre?

Sun 8/13 @ 4PM

It’s been a year since the Republican National Convention, and the Capitol Theatre is presenting a double-shot of local-interest true-crime documentaries. Coincidence, we wonder?

The event (the documentary screening — not the RNC) raises money for the Cleveland Police Museum and the Cleveland Police Foundation. Both works shown derive from the research of renowned local true-crime historian/author/lecturer James Badal and the filmmaking skills of Lakewood-based Mark Wade Stone and his StoryWorks.TV.

The Day Marilyn Died retells the infamous circumstances of the Dr. Sam Sheppard murder case in Bay Village, stated by many to be inspiration for The Fugitive (though the TV series’ creator disputed that). The short feature The 14th Victim chronicles the infamous Cleveland Torso Murders of the 1930s — repeatedly ballyhooed as possible Hollywood-blockbuster-adaptation material — and how the grisly Ripper-type slayings collided with the political ambitions of the top-cop crimebuster on the case, Eliot Ness.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

True-Crime-In-Cleveland-Trailer-and-Info

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

