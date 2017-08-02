See the Signs

Your eyes have been opened. They hurt from the sun and you blink. The city slowly comes into focus, so much to see, coming so fast, you can’t read it all at once.

A rainbow of glitter falls like dust and sprawls over 3 days at your favorite Ballroom. Now you’re seeing double: don’t worry – it’s just the Twins Fest. Sports is not your thing, but it’s a religion to your neighbors, and the exhibit on football in Canton is entering your field of view. What’s this? A new dance festival? Of course, we knew this. It’s all becoming evident now.

If you look closely, you’ll see the little signs everywhere, especially in Tremont, where there’s a sort of scavenger hunt going on, if your vision clears up. A new Summerfest in Avon, kids getting Wild In The Woods in Summit county, books for prisoners at Guide to Kulchur, a concert of crickets at the national park. All-Star Larry Doby calls to you. Earthquaker Day rumbles under your feet. You Walk All Over Waterloo, glimpse Twilight at the Zoo, hop an art trolley in Chardon.

And do my eyes deceive? Jehovah Waitresses are back, knocking at our door, like a vision in a dream, with a new record. They used to rehearse next door. We should have seen the signs. —Thomas Mulready

Post categories: