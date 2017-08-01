PHOTOSTREAM: Night Market Cleveland in AsiaTown by Anastasia Pantsios

Fri 7/28

After a huge storm blew away the opening Night Market in June (the first time it’s been cancelled), pleasant late July weather found the market on Rockwell packed with its usual long lines for the many and varied food selections, vendors selling out of their handmade merchandise and people jostling for seats at picnic tables to watch performers that included the City Breaks break dancers, Japanese dancers and jazz/soul band Mourning [A] BLKstar. College students, families with kids, old people in wheelchairs and lots of dogs were among the motley crowd that represented the full spectrum of Cleveland’s diversity.

