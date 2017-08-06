Meet the Real Children of the Corn at the North Ridgeville Cornfest

Fri 8/11 @ 5-11PM
Sat 8/12 @ 8AM-11PM
Sun 8/13 @ 12-6PM
In this era of FAKE NEWS, nice to know that there are still kernels of truth — at the annual North Ridgeville Corn Festival.
Now in its 43rd year, the community celebration in Lorain County features a Paul McCartney tribute band, plus country music’s Chris Higbee, among other live acts. There is a vintage car show, a parade, fireworks after dusk and a carnival midway and rides.
But most of all, there’s corn! Corn on the cob, popcorn, corn-eating contests, mascot “Poppie” (better not be a subliminal opioid reference there), the Corn Queens pageant, and even cornhole games. Admission is free.
[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]