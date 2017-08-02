MANSFIELD: TJ Dow Is “About as Nervous as a Whore in Church”

Hardly a day goes by without some friend or acquaintance asking, “How’s your campaign going?”

To which I have to honestly reply, “I don’t know … since this is my first rodeo I don’t have a comparative basis on which to judge. But folks who are experienced in running political campaigns are telling me that I’m doing great, and I believe them.”

The fact is, we’ve had a couple of successful fundraisers, we’ve been out walking the neighborhood passing out literature and talking with folks and, more importantly, my candidacy has been endorsed by all of the major unions and organizations in town. From the SEIU, to the North Shore AFL-CIO, to AFSCME, to the Stonewall Democrats, to the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus … all of these groups have given me the nod over the incumbent, as well as over the other four candidates in the race.

The only endorsement I didn’t receive was from the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, which always endorses the incumbent, no matter how big of a bum that person has turned out to be. This is something the party should reconsider if it’s serious about regrouping and moving forward.

With the primary election just over a month away (in fact, early voting starts on August 15) things are beginning to heat up. A number of organizations have scheduled candidate forums, which I’m looking forward to participating in.

Sat 8/12 @ 1pm, St. Matthew Church, 8601 Wade Park

Tue 8/15 @ 1:30pm, St.Clair Place, 1380 E. 13th St.

Thu 8/17 @ 7pm, Our Lady of Fatima, 6700 Lexington

Sat 8/19 @ 7pm, MLK Library, 1962 Stokes Blvd.

No one expects the incumbent, TJ Dow, to attend any of them since rumor has it that right now he’s “about as nervous as a whore in church.” And with his record, he very well should be.

From CoolCleveland correspondent Mansfield B. Frazier mansfieldfATgmail.com. Frazier’s From Behind The Wall: Commentary on Crime, Punishment, Race and the Underclass by a Prison Inmate is available in hardback. Snag your copy and have it signed by the author at http://NeighborhoodSolutionsInc.com.

Post categories: