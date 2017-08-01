Learn About the Negro Leagues All-Star Games at the Baseball Heritage Museum

Sat 8/5 @ 10:30AM

In the final program of its series on the Negro Leagues in baseball, the Baseball Heritage Museum at the old League Park in Hough will talk about its East-West All Star Games from 1933-1953. Isaac Brooks will talk about the black and Latin players who were every bit as good as white players but were not allowed to play alongside them until the late 1940s.The program is free; registration is appreciated but not required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-east-west-all-star-games-tickets-35722419719?aff=es2

Baseball Heritage Museum

