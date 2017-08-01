Hear How Art Transforms Neighborhoods at MOCA

Sat 8/5 @ 1PM
Art may be nice to look at but can it really change a community? Detroit-based artist Tyree Guyton created the Heidelberg Project in 1986, an urban public art installation that transformed Heidelberg Street in Detroit, Guyton’s childhood neighborhood, into an internationally recognized mecca of art.
Guyton and his partner, Jenenne Whitfield, will discuss the history and future of the Heidelberg Project and screen the Emmy Award-winning documentary film about the Heidelberg Project, Come Unto Me, The Faces of Tyree Guyton (1999). The documentary chronicles the 13-year journey of Guyton’s efforts to revitalize his neighborhood with art and sculpture based on discarded objects.
It’s free.
tyree-guyton-heidelberg-project