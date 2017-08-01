It’s a Great Month to Walk All Over Waterloo

Fri 8/4 @ 5-9PM

August is the perfect month to Walk All Over Waterloo. If you didn’t make it last month, many of the same shows are still up. Don’t miss them this time!

But you can also see the first of the four murals that new Waterloo business Pop Life Studio is creating at their grand unveiling with food trucks and music too.

Erin R. Miller will be opening a show of her work at Praxis Fiber Workshop, where she reproduces packing materials as fiber sculptures. And stop in the Space: ROCK Gallery to see All That Glitters, which features photos by four photographers of the Ohio Burlesque Festival which, not accidentally, will be in the middle of its 7th year of shows at the Beachland Ballroom next door. We assume you have your tickets!

facebook.com/events/



Post categories: