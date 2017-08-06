The Feast of the Assumption Is Big Celebrazione in Little Italy

Sat 8/12 @ 6PM-midnight

Sun 8/13 @ 12AM-11PM

Mon 8/14 @ 6PM-11PM

Tue 8/15 10AM-11PM

In Cleveland the 119th annual Feast of the Assumption, in the Little Italy neighborhood at the intersection of Mayfield Road and Murray Hill, may be the most apt place to pray for the Browns winning something this season. You know, miracles and stuff like that.

In addition to the Catholic religious procession (which, due to the calendar, runs rather eccentrically Saturday-Tuesday this year), restaurants and art galleries offer ethnic specials, and there are carnival rides and live entertainment centered around Holy Rosary Church.

The highlights are the two processions following Catholic Mass on Tuesday, one closing the 10am service at Holy Rosary. The other is the famously photographed candle-lit nighttime procession, concluding 8pm Mass at Holy Rosary, closing the festival on Tuesday at 9:30 pm. Admission is free.

holy-rosary

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

Post categories: