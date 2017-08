Thu 8/3 @ 9 PM

The college town of Denton, TX is a well-known breeding ground for a lot of music.

The chaotic guitars and disorienting energy of Flesh Narc and the sloppy power punk girls of Thin Skin join Cleveland local noise crafters Dead Peasant Insurance and rustbelt rock band, Iron Oxide. Admission is $5.

