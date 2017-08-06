Chardon Brewfest Has the Cure for What Ales You

Sat 8/12 @ 12-5 PM

If the only sane response to the state of the world now is to drink as much as possible, the Chardon BrewFest is here to help.

Put on by Chardon Tomorrow on the Historical Chardon Square, the one-day event features 25 local breweries (including Thirsty Dog, Tall Tales, Forest City Brewery and the Great Lakes Brewing Company), offering the best in their craft ales, lagers and more. There will be live music, food trucks/vendors, a “Run for Suds” 5K.

Tickets are $40 at the gate, with discounts for early purchase. Designated drivers get in for $15.

chardontomorrow/brewfest

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

