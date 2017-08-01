August at Melt Bar and Grilled

Sandwich Special: Smokey & The Riblet- Boneless Slow Roasted Pork Ribs, Hickory Smokehouse BBQ Sauce, Creamy Crunchy Slaw, Spicy Garlic Pickles, BBQ Kettle Chips, Smoked Gouda – VA, Vegetarian Version Available

Seasonal Sides: Melt Macaroni Salad- Creamy and delicious with crunchy celery, onions and a hint of sweet mustard – V. Smoky Chipotle Corn- Roasted sweet corn kernels tossed in a smoky & spicy chipotle sauce – V, VG

Bread Pudding: Campfire S’mores Bread Pudding- Homemade chocolate bread pudding served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream, sweet melted marshmallows, real whipped cream and crumbled graham crackers – V

Beer Feature : Ithaca Apricot Wheat- This central NY state wheat beer is light in color and has a smooth body…perfect for those looking for a refreshing compliment to our bold and smokey monthly sandwich. The combination of wheat and barley gives delicious apricot wheat a different and unique malt character. The hint of apricot provides a pleasant citrusy nose and fruity finish.

Cocktail Feature : Peachy John- The boozy peachy Arnold Palmer! Smirnoff Peach vodka, house made lemonade, topped with iced tea and garnished with a mint sprig.

Melt Avon Grand Opening – Monday, August 28th. We are thrilled our 10th full service Melt Bar and Grilled location will be open in Avon, Ohio on August 28th. The renovation of a former restaurant space located near the corner of Route 83 and Detroit Road (35546 Detroit Ave, Avon, OH 44011) is complete and we are ready to have some fun! The location is one of the largest Melt locations to date boasting nearly 6,000 s/f. The seating capacity will be approximately 270 which includes a 4-seasons room equipped with garage doors and a seasonal outdoor patio. The 4-seasons room will also be used for private parties and reservations up to 80 guests. The new Avon, Ohio location will be perfect for the many residents and Melt fans on the far west side of Cleveland and Lorain County.

Melt Bar and Grilled Announces 11th location – Canton, Ohio. Coming to Belden Village Mall this November 2017! Hiring Fair and Grand Opening information coming over the next few months! Looking forward to opening our 2nd Summit County location and 11th location total at the end of 2017!

We Love Beer & Beer Loves You! Great Beer and Brewery Events At Melt in AUGUST!

ALL MELT LOCATIONS August 4 th we will be tapping Dogfish Head Lupu Luau Sam Calagione, owner and founder of Dogfish Head, set out to make a hazy, overly pale, beer but the test batches weren’t quite there yet. However, during that process, he found out how great coconuts work in an IPA and decided that the new goal was to make an IPA using as much coconut as possible. They started with a combination of Pils malt with flaked barley, rolled oats, malted and raw wheat to get it all hazy. Then they introduced coconuts three ways by adding toasted coconut, dehydrated coconut water and an experimental hop variety that provides a unique coconut & woody aroma. The result? A lupulin-loaded, coconut-centric ale. The Lupu-Luau IPA!



Lakewood Location August 4 th – Special tapping Heavy Seas Single Cannon will be tapping A new exciting addition to the Heavy Seas Brewing “Cannon Family”. Single Cannon gives individual hops the chance to shine. They started with the base same recipe but every time it is brewed they focus on a different hop variety to showcase its unique character and expression. Heavy Seas chose the Mosaic hop for this year’s batch. GOLDENHORN BREWING @ Lakewood Melt



On August 17th come hang out with a great local brewery

5:30pm – 7:30pm / great beers on tap and a meet-up with some really awesome local people from Goldenhorn Brewing in Cleveland.

Easton Location August 24 th – Wolf’s Ridge brewing from Columbus will be at our Easton location 6pm – 8pm / Great beer and great people from Wolf’s Ridge Columbus



Active Military Members and Professional First Responder Thank You Discount. 15% discount offered to all military members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and other public safety personnel. To receive the discount, military and public safety service members must be in uniform or simply show their public service ID. Thank you for all you do for us on a daily basis.

Fundraising Events at Melt Bar and Grilled. Raising funds for your favorite organization or charity is easy, fun and delicious at Melt. You choose the date, invite the guests and Melt will donate 20% from all attendees proceeds directly to the organization or charity. You and your guests enjoy an awesome experience at Melt while donating! Contact us for more information or to book your next fundraising event at Melt Bar and Grilled. info@meltbarandgrilled.com

Summer Party Booking NOW at Melt Independence – Now booking parties and taking reservations! The new Independence expansion includes additional seating and a party/event room that can accommodate 12-100 guests!

Contact us at info@meltbarandgrilled for more information and to book your next party or event.

Contact the Independence location directly to make your reservations – (216)520-1415

Check out our website for the new catering/party menu – meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

Now Taking Reservations in Select Melt Bar and Grilled Locations. Due to overwhelming demand we are now taking reservations in select Melt locations. You can now reserve tables for groups of 12 or more any day of the week! Contact the Melt location nearest you for more information and to book your next gathering or special event!

Independence Location / 6700 Rockside Road / 216-520-1415

/ 6700 Rockside Road / 216-520-1415 Cleveland Heights Location / 13463 Cedar Road / 216-965-0988

/ 13463 Cedar Road / 216-965-0988 Mentor Location / 7289 Mentor Ave / 440-530-3770

/ 7289 Mentor Ave / 440-530-3770 Columbus Location / Short North – 840 North High Street / 614-453-1150

Melt Catering for all events! Making birthday party or summer gathering plans? Don’t settle for the typical boring party food – be a superstar and have Melt Bar and Grilled cater your next party! Check out our awesome catering menu for Melt Feast suggestions to accomodate gatherings of any size and budget! Blow everyone away by serving Melt’s unique gourmet grilled cheese, awesome appetizers and great seasonal salads. meltbarandgrilled.com/menu

