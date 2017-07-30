Welshly Arms Plays Timeless Original Rock at Wade Oval Wednesday

Wed 8/9 @ 6PM

One of the great things about Wade Oval Wednesdays is that the free summer concert series doesn’t shy away from booking original bands. This week it’s offering one of the most buzzed-about local bands in recent years, Welshly Arms.

Originally a four-piece, comprising area music scene veterans when it formed in 2013, the band has expanded, adding a pair of vocalists to give more depth to its classic rock/blues/soul-influenced music that has a timelessness that plays well with audiences of all ages. Since then, it’s been featured in a Cleveland tourism video, showcases at Austin, Texas’s huge SXSW music conference and had many near-breakout moments. Right now, it’s getting a lot of attention for its single “Legendary” from its latest EP, also titled Legendary.

See what the fuss is about at this free show in University Circle. The weekly event also features food trucks and booths, tables from local organizations and kids’ activities.

