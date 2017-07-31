Weird World of Hieronymous Bosch Explored in Film at Cleveland Museum of Art

Fri 8/4 @ 7PM

Sun 8/6 @ 1:30PM

Dutch painter Hieronymous Bosch lived in the 15th century but his fantastical, macabre work continues to fascinate people today. And although only a handful of his works survive, he influenced many painters in the century that followed.

The 2016 documentary film, The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch, gives viewers a look at an exhibition called Visions of Genius that took place in his hometown Netherland, which assembled most of his extant work and attracted half a million visitors to the small town of Den Bosch.

It has two screenings at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Admission is $14; $10 for CMA members.

curious-world-hieronymus-bosch

Post categories: